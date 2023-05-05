Charlotte vs New York City FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th May 2023

Charlotte will entertain New York City FC at Bank of America Stadium in Major League Soccer on Saturday.

Charlotte vs New York City FC Preview

Charlotte are struggling to get their campaign off the ground after 10 rounds of matches. They have managed just two wins so far, alongside two draws and five losses, leaving them 14th in the Eastern Conference. They will look to exploit their home advantage once again following a three-game undefeated streak on their turf.

Both teams have met twice, played last year, with The Crown winning home and away. It’s unclear if the hosts could repeat that exploit this time considering New York City’s better form this term. Charlotte could leap to the ninth spot if they get the better of the visitors - an opportunity they can’t afford to miss.

New York City have equally played 10 matches, winning four, drawing three and losing three. They sit fifth in the Eastern Conference standings, level on 15 points with fourth-placed Nashville SC. But their away record is cause for concern. The visitors are yet to win a single match on the road this season.

The Pigeons will need to break that trend as soon as possible considering the tasks ahead. After Saturday’s clash at Bank of America Stadium, New York City will stay on the road in their next two league assignments. The 2021 MLS Cup winners, who were knocked out in the semifinals last year, are hoping for a better season.

Charlotte vs New York City FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Charlotte have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five home matches.

Charlotte have been outscored 10-6 in their last five league matches.

Charlotte are yet to win any titles or honours in Major League Soccer.

New York City have drawn twice and lost thrice in their last five away matches.

Charlotte have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches while New York City have won twice, drawn twice and lost once.

Charlotte vs New York City FC Prediction

Polish duo Kamil Józwiak and Karol Swiderski are leading the hosts with two goals and two assists each. They remain the team’s main attacking threats.

Santiago Rodriguez and Talles Magno have been top performers for the visitors so far, with three goals each.

Charlotte are expected to claim a slender victory due to home and historic advantage.

Prediction: Charlotte 2-1 New York City FC

Charlotte vs New York City FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Charlotte

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Charlotte to score first – Yes

Tip 4: New York City FC to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes