Charlotte vs New York City Prediction and Betting Tips | February 24, 2024

Charlotte will invite New York City to the Bank of America Stadium for their MLS 2024 opener on Saturday (February 24).

The hosts made it to the playoffs last season after finishing ninth in the Eastern Conference. It was only their second season in the MLS. Charlotte enjoyed an unbeaten run in pre-season, winning twice in four games, including a goalless draw with Minnesota United.

New York, meanwhile, finished 11th in the Eastern Conference last season, missing out on the postseason by two points. They beat Inter Miami 2-1 in a friendly in November but endured a winless pre-season, concluding with a 2-2 draw with LA Galaxy.

Charlotte vs New York City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met four times in the MLS, with Charlotte leading 3-0.

New York picked up their first point against Charlotte last season, in a 1-1 draw in July.

Charlotte have a 100% record in two home meetings against New York, scoring four times and conceding twice.

New York had one win on their league travels last season. They have one win in 18 away games in the competition, drawing eight..

Charlotte concluded their 2023 regular season on a four-game unbeaten run, keeping three clean sheets.

Charlotte vs New York City Prediction

Charlotte ended last season unbeaten in nine home games, winning three, including the last two without conceding. They have an unbeaten record against New York and will start as the favourites.

They parted ways with Karol Swiderski, their top scorer in their two previous two MLS seasons. who joined Hellas Verona on a short loan.

New York, meanwhile, concluded the previous MLS campaign on a positive note, losing once in eight games. Just one game in that period produced over 2.5 goals, keeping five clean sheets. They have suffered losses in two away meetings against Charlotte and have just one win in 13 away games in the MLS.

Charlotte drew twice in pre-season, while New York had three stalemates on the spin. Considering that, a low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Charlotte 1-1 New York

Charlotte vs New York City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Santiago Rodríguez to score or assist any time - Yes