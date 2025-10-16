Charlotte vs Philadelphia Union Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th October 2025

Charlotte host Philadelphia Union at the Bank of America Stadium on Saturday in their final game of the 2025 MLS league phase. With a finish in the top seven places of the Eastern Conference table confirmed, the Crown are going into round one of the playoffs.

Dean Smith's side have earned five points more than last year, with a game in hand, and come into the final day on the back of a narrow 1-0 win over DC United.

Former Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha struck the only goal of the game in the 33rd minute after Luis Barraza and Aaron Herrera were shown red cards for the hosts.

It was their 18th win from 33 games and they have 56 points in the bag, putting them in fourth position in the Eastern Conference table. Their next opponents, Philadelphia, are 10 points ahead in first position and have clinched the Supporters' Shield award.

Following a dip in form a month ago during which the Union got battered 7-0 by Vancouver Whitecaps in MLS and dumped from the US Open Cup semi-finals after losing 3-1 to Nashville, the side have picked themselves up.

Philadelphia beat New England 1-0 before a 6-0 shellacking of DC United, followed by another slender 1-0 victory over New York City. Another win this weekend would make it four in a row and a memorable end to their league phase.

Charlotte vs Philadelphia Union Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been four clashes between the sides in the past, with Philadelphia Union winning four times over Charlotte and losing twice.

The Union have won their last two clashes against Charlotte. They've never won three consecutive fixtures in a row against them.

Charlotte's only home win over Philadelphia came back in October 2022 (4-0).

Charlotte vs Philadelphia Union Prediction

The Union will be aiming to pull off a fourth consecutive victory here, but Charlotte should be able to hold them to a draw as the final day is usually filled with upsets.

Prediction: Charlotte 1-1 Philadelphia Union

Charlotte vs Philadelphia Union Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

