Charlotte vs Philadelphia Union Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th September 2023

Charlotte will entertain Philadelphia Union at Bank of America Stadium in Major League Soccer action on Wednesday.

Charlotte vs Philadelphia Union Preview

Charlotte will be looking to break their winless streak of three games when they welcome 2022 playoffs runners-up Philadelphia Union. The visitors hosted and won the sides’ previous clash, 1-0, last June. Charlotte sit 11th in the Eastern Conference and 23rd overall following seven wins and 11 draws in 27 matches.

The Crown are one of the youngest franchises in Major League Soccer, with the ongoing season their second-ever in the top flight. They had an ambitious objective of finishing in the top 10 this campaign. However, it’s becoming very unlikely with just seven rounds of games left to conclude the season.

The visitors sit fourth in the Eastern Conference and fifth overall with 47 points, 11 shy of the leaders FC Cincinnati. Philadelphia Union have qualified for the CONCACAF Champions Cup as the third-placed team in the 2023 Leagues Cup. They missed out on the MLS Cup last season but are looking to have another bite at the cherry.

The Union dropped two crucial points in their last meeting following a 2-2 home draw against Cincinnati. They can’t afford to lose more points if they are determined to meet their objectives. Philadelphia are yet to win the title. It remains a top priority. Their previous and only visit to Charlotte ended in a 4-0 nightmare.

Charlotte vs Philadelphia Union Prediction Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Charlotte have won once and lost twice in their last three clashes with Philadelphia Union.

Charlotte have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five matches at home.

Charlotte have scored four goals and conceded seven in their last five matches.

Philadelphia Union have won twice and lost thrice in their last five away matches.

Charlotte have won once, drawn thrice, and lost once in their last five matches while Philadelphia Union have won thrice, drawn once, and lost once.

Charlotte vs Philadelphia Union Prediction

Charlotte have been more competitive at home and will look to exploit that advantage once again. If they fail to make the most of this opportunity, they could be in trouble in their next two games. They will face Cincinnati and New England in away fixtures.

Julián Carranza and Dániel Gazdag have been outstanding for Philadelphia Union, scoring 12 goals each. They will likely be in the spotlight once again.

Philadelphia Union come into the game as the favorites based on form and momentum.

Prediction: Charlotte 1-2 Philadelphia Union

Charlotte vs Philadelphia Union Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Philadelphia Union to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Philadelphia Union to score first – No

Tip 4: Charlotte to score - Yes