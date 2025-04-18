Charlotte vs San Diego Prediction and Betting Tips | April 20th 2025

Charlotte will entertain San Diego at Bank of America Stadium in Major League Soccer on Sunday. Both teams have got off to a flying start and will be looking to maintain their early momentum.
Charlotte vs San Diego Preview
Charlotte won their last two matches, beating Nashville SC 2-1 at home and Montréal 1-0 on the road. The hosts have two straight home fixtures to honour and will hope to make the most of their advantage beginning with San Diego. Charlotte are undefeated at home so far this term, recording four back-to-back wins.
The Crown sit second in the Eastern Conference table on 16 points – two behind the top spot – after winning five matches and drawing once. However, they are tied on points with third-placed FC Cincinnati while Inter Miami CF are following closely on 15 points. Charlotte are on a must-win mission to keep their place.
San Diego dropped three points in their last match after losing to Colorado Rapids 3-2 on the road. That result came on the back of two straight wins at home against Los Angeles 3-2 and Seattle Sounders 3-0. The visitors have lost their last two away matches and will be desperate to avoid a third setback on the road.
SDFC sit third in the Western Conference table on 14 points following four wins and two draws. They are tied on points with fourth-placed Portland Timbers and fifth-placed Colorado Rapids while sixth-placed Austin FC are one point behind on 13. San Diego could drop from the top five if they fail to clinch maximum points.
Charlotte vs San Diego Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Charlotte have been flawless in their last five matches, winning all and scoring 11 goals against two.
- Charlotte have won seven times, drawn once and lost twice in their last 10 matches in all competitions.
- Charlotte have scored nine goals and conceded four in their last five matches.
- San Diego have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches on the road.
- Charlotte have won four times and lost once in their last five matches while San Diego have won twice, drawn once and lost twice. Form Guide: Charlotte – W-W-L-W-W, San Diego – LW-W-L-D.
Charlotte vs San Diego Prediction
Both teams are under pressure to deliver or lose their positions. Charlotte are expected to make the most of their home advantage.
San Diego’s last two defeats occurred on the road. They are making their first trip to Charlotte, as both teams are meeting for the first time. It could be tricky.
Charlotte are the favorites based on form and home advantage.
Prediction: Charlotte 3-1 San Diego
Charlotte vs San Diego Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result – Charlotte to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes
Tip 3: Charlotte to score first – Yes
Tip 4: San Diego to score - Yes