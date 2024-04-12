Charlotte vs Toronto Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th April 2024

Charlotte will play host to Toronto at Bank of America Stadium in Major League Soccer on Sunday.

The sides will be looking to get back to winning ways after losing their previous matches in MLS. Charlotte lost 1-0 against New England on the road, while Toronto were taken to the cleaners by Vancouver in a 4-0 loss. The hosts could move to the top six in the Eastern Conference if they succeed on Sunday.

The Crown will enter this meeting on the back of an impressive home record. They are unbeaten at home in their last 10 matches in all competitions. However, they lost against Toronto 1-0 when the sides last met in a league contest at BMO Field in Ontario. Charlotte need to avoid a defeat, as three teams are hot on their heels.

Toronto sit two places above Charlotte in the Easter Conference standings (7th and 9th) on 10 and 8 points respectively. The visitors could suffer a drop if things fail to work out on Sunday, as Atlanta United and DC United also hold 10 points. Toronto could also leap to second place if they win and if other results go in their favour.

The Reds finished 19th overall last season and failed to qualify for the playoffs, which is, once again, their main objective for the new campaign. They appear to be enjoying an early momentum this term and will hope to make it last. However, Toronto's results on the road have not been encouraging enough, with three losses in five outings.

Charlotte vs Toronto Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Charlotte have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches against Toronto.

Charlotte have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five home matches.

Charlotte have scored four goals and conceded five in their last five matches.

Toronto have won one, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five away matches.

Charlotte have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches while Toronto have won twice and lost thrice. Form Guide: Charlotte – L-D-W-L-L, Toronto – L-L-W-L-W.

Charlotte vs Toronto Prediction

Charlotte’s main weakness this season is in defence. They have scored six goals and conceded six in seven rounds of matches in MLS. The attack is not bad but their efforts are being sapped at the back and that could be a huge problem.

Toronto will take confidence from their superior head-to-head stat as they head to Charlotte. However, they boast only one win at the Bank of America Stadium – in a 2022 MLS clash that ended 2-0 in their favour.

Charlotte come in as the favourites based on home advantage.

Prediction: Charlotte 2-1 Toronto

Charlotte vs Toronto Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Charlotte

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Charlotte to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Toronto to score - Yes