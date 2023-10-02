Charlotte vs Toronto Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th October 2023

Charlotte host Toronto at the Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday in the MLS, looking to end their six-game winless run in the competition.

Since a 2-1 defeat of LAFC on 27 August, the Crown drew four times in a row, before Cincinnati and New England Revolution condemned them to consecutive losses.

The last defeat, particularly, must have really stung the side, as Karol Swiderski had equalized for Charlotte in the 84th minute, only for Dave Romney to net the winner for the Revs less than a minute later.

With just 33 points and seven wins from 30 matches, Charlotte are down in 14th position in the Eastern Conference, with only Toronto faring worse.

The Canadian side have accrued 11 points fewer than Charlotte, while playing a game more, and have won only four times so far this season.

Their last victory was a 3-1 defeat of Philadelphia Union on 30 August, which ended a run of 11-winless games. However, it's proved to be a false dawn, with Toronto losing four more times since then.

In their last outing, against Cincinnati, the Reds produced a spectacular comeback from a two-goal deficit to level it at 2-2 before the break. However, Aaron Boupendza netted the winner for the Orange and Blues in the 72nd minute to break Toronto's hearts.

Charlotte vs Toronto Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been only three previous clashes between the sides involved in this fixture, with Toronto going unbeaten in all of them.

Toronto have beaten Charlotte in their first two games: a 4-0 victory in July 2022 and a 2-0 win in August 2022.

Toronto and Charlotte drew 2-2 in their latest encounter in April 2023.

Charlotte are winless in their last six games in the MLS.

Toronto have lost their last four games in a row, conceding 12 times and scoring only thrice.

Charlotte vs Toronto Prediction

Both teams have struggled immensely this season, especially Toronto, who have the worst statistics in the division. Charlotte will feel hopeful of their chances but we expect this encounter to end in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Charlotte 1-1 Toronto

Charlotte vs Toronto Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes