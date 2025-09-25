Charlton Athletic vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction and Betting Tips | September 27th 2025

Charlton Athletic take on Blackburn Rovers on Saturday as the seventh round of games beckon in the Championship. Both sides are languishing in the bottom half of the points table.

Nathan Jones' Charlton are fresh off a 1-0 win at rock-bottom Sheffield United a week ago. The hosts dominated possession (63%), but their profligacy in front of goal (one of 13 shots on target) proved to be their undoing as Isaac Olaofe drilled home a 90th-minute winner.

Snapping a four-game winless streak - losing two - the Addicks are up to 12th in the standings, with eight points from six games, winning two.

Meanwhile, Valerin Ismael's Blackburn led 10-man Ipswich Town 1-0 at home in their previous outing, only for the match to be abandoned due to a waterlogged pitch and ordered to be replayed. The Rovers are 13th in the points table, with six points from five games, winning two.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Charlton-Blackburn Championship skirmish at The Valley:

Charlton Athletic vs Blackburn Rovers head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 81 meetings across competitions, Blackburn lead Charlton 37-27, including a 2-0 home win in the Championship, in their last matchup in February 2020.

The Addicks have won twice in their last 10 meetings with the Rovers, losing seven, across competitions.

Charlton have won three of their last five competitive home games since last season, losing one.

Blackburn have won three of their last five road outings across competitions since the previous campaign, losing one.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Charlton W-D-L-L-L; Blackburn: W-L-W-L-L

Charlton Athletic vs Blackburn prediction

Both sides haven't had the start to the season they would have hoped for, with two points separating them in the points table, but Blackburn Rovers have a game in hand to potentially move above Charlton.

In terms of head-to-head, the Rovers have a healthy advantage and have also dominated the rivalry in recent meetings, winning seven of 10 games, including five in a row since a 1-0 away loss in the Championship in October 2013.

Nevertheless, with both teams blowing hot and cold recently, a share of the spoils could ensue.

Prediction: Charlton Athletic 0-0 Blackburn Rovers

Charlton Athletic vs Blackburn Rovers betting tips

Tip-1: Draw

Tip-2: Both teams to score: No (Both teams haven't netted in three of their last four meetings.)

Tip-3: Under 1.5 goals (Four of their last five matchups have had two goals or less.)

