Charlton Athletic vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | December 21, 2022

Charlton Athletic and Brighton & Hove Albion return to competitive action when they square off in the fourth round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday (December 21).

The Seagulls head into the midweek clash unbeaten in five games against the hosts and will look to keep the ball rolling.

Charlton returned to action in the League One on Saturday, where they fell to a 2-1 loss against Bristol Rovers at home. They have now failed to win their last seven games acrosscompetitions, picking up two draws and five losses, including a shock 3-1 defeat against Stockport County in the FA Cup on December 7.

Charlton will now turn their attention to the EFL Cup, where they saw off Walsall and Stevenage in their opening two rounds.

Brighton & Hove Albion @OfficialBHAFC



The first ever Albion player to win the World Cup. A famous day for Argentina, an unforgettable day for Alexis and a historic day for us.The first ever Albion player to win the World Cup. A famous day for Argentina, an unforgettable day for Alexis and a historic day for us. 🙏The first ever Albion player to win the World Cup. ✨🇦🇷 https://t.co/nwsU1NGWKD

Meanwhile, Brighton picked up a 3-0 win over Forest Green Rovers in their EFL Cup opener in August before brushing aside Arsenal 3-1 in round two on November 9.

The Seagulls head into this clash fresh off a 2-2 draw against Aston Villa in their only friendly outing of the 2022 FIFA World Cup break. Almost midway through the 2022-23 campaign, Brighton are seventh in the Premier League, picking up 21 points from 14 games.

Charlton Athletic vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 27 wins from the last 60 meetings, Brighton boast a superior record in the fixture.

Charlton have picked up 21 wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on 12 occasions.

Brighton are unbeaten in five games against the League One side, claiming four wins and a draw since a 3-2 loss in December 2013.

Charlton are winless in their last seven games across competitions, claiming two draws and five losses since November.

Brighton are unbeaten in three away games, winning two, since a 3-1 loss to Manchester City in October.

Charlton Athletic vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction

Brighton will back themselves against a Charlton side who have struggled in recent weeks. The Seagulls are in fine form away from home, where they have picked up two wins and a draw in their last three games. They should claim a comfortable win over the League One side.

Prediction: Charlton Athletic 1-3 Brighton & Hove Albion

Charlton Athletic vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brighton

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in four of the last five meetings between the two teams.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of their last seven meetings.)

Get Argentina vs France Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes