Charlton Athletic vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips | August 23rd 2025

Charlton Athletic and Leicester City lock horns on matchday three of the Championship on Saturday. The two sides are in opposite halves of the standings.
Nathan Jones' Charlton have made a successful return to the second tier, beating Watford 1-0 at home before drawing goalless at Bristol City a week later. The Addicks were dominated in possession but had more shots on target (2-1) than their opponents as a goalless stalemate ensued.
In between those two results, Jones' side - 10th in the Championship - saw off Stevenage 3-1 at home in their EFL Cup opener earlier this month.
Meanwhile, Marti Cifuentes' Leicester have stumbled on their return to the second tier after getting relegated from the Premier League last season. The 2023-24 Championship winners beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 at home before going down by the same margin at Preston North End last week.
That loss came days after a midweek shootout defeat at Huddersfield Town in their EFL Cup opener. The Foxes are 12th in the league after two games.
On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Charlton-Leicester Championship clash at The Valley:
Charlton Athletic vs Leicester City head-to-head stats and key numbers
- In 53 meetings across competitions, Charlton lead Leicester 25-19 but lost their last matchup, 3-0 away in the Championship in March 2014.
- The Addicks have lost once in six games in the matchup, winning four, all in the Championship.
- Charlton are unbeaten in 19 home games across competitions, winning 15, including two this season.
- Leicester are winless in 11 road outings across competitions since last season, losing nine, including two this season.
- Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Charlton: D-W-W-W-W; Leicester: L-L-W-L-W
Charlton Athletic vs Leicester City prediction
The two sides have made contrasting starts to life in the second tier, with Charlton going unbeaten, while Leicester have lost one of two outings.
Following a successful campaign last season, the Addicks are back in the Championship after winning the play-off final. In terms of head-to-head, Charlton enjoy a head-to-head advantage over the Foxes, having beaten them in their last three home meetings in the Championship.
The Foxes beat Charlton in their last second-tier meeting - more than a decade ago. So, despite the Addicks' rousing form, especially at home, Cifuentes' side might not return empty-handed from The Valley.
Prediction: Charlton Athletic 1-1 Leicester City
Charlton Athletic vs Leicester City betting tips
Tip-1: Draw
Tip-2: Both teams to score: Yes (Four of their last five matchups have seen both teams score.)
Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Their last 14 meetings have had at least two goals.)