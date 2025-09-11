Charlton Athletic vs Millwall Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th September 2025

Charlton Athletic host Millwall at the Valley on Saturday for their clash in the EFL Championship, aiming to end their two-game losing run. After a three-year gap, Charlton are back in the second tier of English football.

Ad

The Red Robins beat Leyton Orient 1-0 in the playoff finals to earn a place in the Championship this season.

It had all started well for them, beating Watford 1-0 in their opening game before ousting Stevenage from the first round of the EFL Cup with a 3-1 victory. But since then, it's gone downhill for them with Charlton failing to win any of their next four games in all competitions.

Ad

Trending

Following a goalless stalemate with Bristol City, Nathan Jones' side lost three in a row: Leicester City and QPR got the better of them in the league. In the middle of those defeats was a 3-1 loss to Cambridge United in the second round of the cup.

With a meager four points in the bag from four games, the London side are down in 16th position in the league table - four behind their next opponents, Millwall, who've won and lost twice each.

Ad

Now in their ninth consecutive season in the Championship, the Lions have alternated between a win and a loss so far, struggling for consistency.

Charlton Athletic vs Millwall Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 76 clashes between the sides in the past, with Millwall winning 37 times over Charlton and losing only 12 times.

Charlton's last win over Millwall came way back in March 1996 in League Division 1.

Millwall are on a two-game winning run against Charlton in all competitions - they haven't picked up three consecutive wins in the fixture since a run of four between September 1970 and April 1972.

In six official games this season, Millwall have won four; Charlton three.

Ad

Charlton Athletic vs Millwall Prediction

The Lions have seen a better start to the campaign overall, although there isn't much difference in their league stats compared to Charlton. Yet, the visitors have some good attacking options in their squad who can take down the Red Robins.

Prediction: Charlton Athletic 1-2 Millwall

Charlton Athletic vs Millwall Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Millwall to win

Ad

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sachin Bhat He's been a die-hard football fan for the past 12 years and found love in Real Madrid while Cristiano Ronaldo is his all-time favorite player. Won't shut about Real Madrid's three-peat in the Champions League. Know More