Charlton Athletic vs Norwich City prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2021-22

Charlton Athletic are set to play Norwich City at the Valley on Sunday in the 3rd round of the FA Cup.

Charlton Athletic come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Liam Manning's MK Dons in the third round of the Football League Trophy. A late second-half goal from young winger Jonathan Leko ensured victory for Johnnie Jackson's Charlton Athletic.

Norwich City, on the other hand, lost 3-0 to Crystal Palace in the English Premier League. First-half goals from French strikers Odsonne Edouard and Jean-Philippe Mateta and Ghana international Jeffrey Schlupp sealed the deal for Crystal Palace.

Charlton Athletic vs Norwich City Head-to-Head

In nine head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Norwich City have won four games, lost three and drawn two.

The two clubs last face each other in 2017 in the EFL Cup, with Norwich City beating Charlton Athletic 4-1. A brace from winger Josh Murphy and goals from Wales international Marley Watkins and German midfielder Tom Trybull secured the win for Norwich City. Striker Lee Novak scored the consolation goal for Charlton Athletic.

Charlton Athletic form guide in Football League One: L-L-W-W-L

Norwich City form guide in the English Premier League: L-L-L-L-L

Charlton Athletic vs Norwich City Team News

Charlton Athletic

Charlton Athletic will be without midfielder Jake Forster-Caskey, while there are doubts over the availability of striker Jayden Stockley. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Johnnie Jackson is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Jake Forster-Caskey

Doubtful: Jayden Stockley

Suspended: None

Norwich City

Meanwhile, Norwich City manager Dean Smith will be unable to call upon the services of German midfielder Lukas Rupp, young Irish centre-back Andrew Omobamidele and Norway international Mathias Normann. There are doubts over the availability of Kosovan attacker Milot Rashica.

Injured: Andrew Omobamidele, Lukas Rupp, Mathias Normann

Doubtful: Milot Rashica

Suspended: None

Charlton Athletic vs Norwich City Predicted XI

Charlton Athletic Predicted XI (3-4-3): Nathan Harness, Adam Matthews, Ryan Inniss, Chris Gunter, Corey Blackett-Taylor, Aaron Henry, Ben Watson, Pape Souare, Jonathan Leko, Josh Davison, Charlie Kirk

Norwich City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Tim Krul, Max Aarons, Grant Hanley, Ben Gibson, Dimitris Giannoulis, Pierre Lees-Melou, Kenny McLean, Przemyslaw Placheta, Kieran Dowell, Josh Sargent, Teemu Pukki

Charlton Athletic vs Norwich City Prediction

Charlton Athletic are 13th in the Football League One, and have won two of their last five league games. Given Norwich City's form, Charlton Athletic could potentially get a positive result here.

Norwich City, on the other hand, already look destined for a return to EFL Championship next season. They are bottom of the Premier League, and while they are only three points behind 17th-placed Watford, their current form leaves a lot to be desired.

Norwich City should win here, but Charlton Athletic could cause some problems.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Charlton Athletic 0-1 Norwich City

Edited by Abhinav Anand