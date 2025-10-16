Charlton Athletic vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction and Betting Tips | October 18th 2025

Charlton Athletic take on Sheffield Wednesday on matchday 10 of the Championship on Saturday. Both sides are languishing in the bottom half of the points table.

Ad

Nathan Jones' Charlton are fresh off a 2-0 defeat at Preston North End two weeks ago. Following a goalless first period at Deepdale, Preston broke the deadlock through Thierry Small midway through the second half before Daniel Jebbison doubled their advantage 10 minutes from time.

The defeat keeps the Addicks 13th in the standings, with 12 points from nine games, winning three.

Meanwhile, Henrik Pederson's Sheffield are reeling off a 5-0 home shellacking at the hands of Coventry City just before the international break. A Brandon Thomas-Asante brace was followed by a Haji Wright as Coventry led 3-0 at the break.

Ad

Trending

The visitors didn't ease their onslaught after the break, with Ellis Simms and Tatsuhiro Sakamoto also getting on the scoresheet, ending the Owls' three-game unbeaten streak.

Pederson's side remain in the penultimate spot in the points table, with six points from nine games, winning one, three points clear of rock-bottom Sheffield United.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Charlton-Sheffield Championship clash at The Valley:

Ad

Charlton Athletic vs Sheffield Wednesday head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 62 meetings across competitions, Sheffield lead Charlton 26-20, including a 1-0 Championship away win in their latest meeting in February 2023.

Charlton are winless in their last seven matchups with Sheffield, losing six, including the last three.

Charlton have won three of their five home games across competitions this season, losing one.

Sheffield have two wins in five games on the road this campaign, losing one.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Charlton: L-D-W-W-D; Sheffield: L-D-D-W-D

Ad

Charlton Athletic vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction

The two sides have struggled this campaign, especially Sheffield, who are looking like one of the prime contenders to go down, with their recent mini-resurgence ending with a heavy home defeat.

Sheffield, though, hold a slender head-to-head advantage in the rivalry and have dominated recent meetings with the Addicks. Although they have had a forgettable campaign, only one of Sheffield's six defeats across competitions this season have come on the road.

Ad

Hence, despite the Owls' overall struggles this campaign, considering their recent dominance in the fixture, expect the spoils to be shared.

Prediction: Charlton Athletic 0-0 Sheffield Wednesday

Charlton Athletic vs Sheffield Wednesday betting tips

Tip-1: Draw

Tip-2: Both teams to score: No (Their last five meetings haven't had both teams scoring.)

Tip-3: Under 1.5 goals (Four of their last five matchups have had one goal or less.)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhargav Bhargav is a veteran sports journalist and editor at Sportskeeda, with a rich professional experience of 17 years, working for the likes of Siemens and Bombay Dyeing. An avid football and tennis follower for over three decades, Bhargav uses his vast knowledge and experience, attention to detail, an unbiased yet interesting writing style, and thorough research to craft insightful articles, which have raked in over 20 million reads so far.



Bhargav supports Italy at national level, a team steeped in tradition and history according to him. He still harbors the heartbreak from the Azzurri’s 1994 FIFA World Cup final defeat against Brazil, and protagonist-turned-antagonist from the game, ‘Divine Ponytail’ Roberto Baggio is his all-time favorite player. His favorite manager is Marcelo Lippi, who ended Italy’s 24-year wait for the World Cup trophy, winning it in 2006.



Outside Europe’s top five leagues, he follows the MLS following Lionel Messi’s move in 2023 but favors Cristiano Ronaldo in the G.O.A.T. debate. During his free time, Bhargav enjoys driving off to new places and singing. Know More