Charlton Athletic vs Wycombe Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | March 25th 2023 

Charlton Athletic will host Wycombe Wanderers at The Valley on Saturday in another round of League One football.

The home side have had mixed results this season and sit some distance away from the playoff spots as the league campaign rapidly approaches an end. They beat Cambridge United 2-1 in their last game, with Miles Leaburn and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi getting on the scoresheet before their opponents scored a consolation goal midway through the second half.

Wycombe have enjoyed a largely solid campaign despite recent struggles and continue to push for the promotion playoffs. They were beaten 1-0 by in-form Barnsley in their last League One outing and perhaps deserved more from the game but failed to convert their chances before their opponents scored a late winner.

The visitors sit eighth in the league standings, with 60 points from 37 games. They are four points away from the playoff spots and will be looking to reduce that gap on Saturday.

Charlton Athletic vs Wycombe Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 10 meetings between Charlton and Wycombe. The hosts have won six of those games while the visitors have won three times.

The last meeting between the two teams ended 1-1, marking their first-ever draw.

The visitors are undefeated in their last three games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture and their last four across all competitions.

Six of Charlton's 13 league defeats this season have come on home turf.

The Blues have drawn just two away league games this season. Only Peterborough United (1) have drawn fewer.

Wycombe have conceded 35 league goals this season, the fewest of all the teams outside the playoff spots.

Charlton Athletic vs Wycombe Wanderers Prediction

Charlton are on a run of back-to-back victories after going winless in their five games prior. They are, however, winless in their last four home matches and could struggle in this game.

Wycombe have lost two of their last three league games and have won just two of their last six in the competition. They have, however, won three of their last five away matches and could pick up a point this weekend.

Prediction: Charlton Athletic 1-1 Wycombe Wanderers

Charlton Athletic vs Wycombe Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of the last four matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in seven of their last nine matchups)

