Charlton vs Watford Prediction and Betting Tips | August 9th 2025

Charlton Athletic lock horns with Watford on the opening weekend of the Championship on Saturday. Charlton are coming up from the third tier, while the Hornets finished 14th in the second division last season.

Nathan Jones' Charlton finished fourth in League One last campaign. They then beat Leyton Orient in the play-off final to return to the Championship after five seasons away, having overcome Wycombe Wanderers 1-0 on aggregate in the semi-final following a goalless first-leg away draw.

The Addicks have had a successful pre-season, winning four of six games, including their last one, a 3-0 win at Southend United at the start of the month. Their only loss was a 2-1 loss at Ipswich Town.

Meanwhile, Paulo Pezzolano's Watford finished in the bottom half in the Championship last season. The Hornets have had an unbeaten pre-season, winning two of four games.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction and betting tips of the Charlton-Watford Championship clash at The Valley:

Charlon vs Watford head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 66 meetings across competitions, Charlton lead Watford 23-20, including a 5-0 away loss in the Championship in their last meeting in January 2015.

That aforementioned loss is the Addicks' only reverse against the Hornets in five meetings, winning thrice, all in the Championship.

Charlton are unbeaten in 17 home games across competitions, winning 14, including four. The run includes victories in the play-off semi-final and final (designated as a 'home' game.)

Watford are winless in six road outings across competitions, losing the last five, since a 1-0 win at Middlesbrough in February.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Charlton W-W-D-W-L; Watford: L-L-L-L-L

Charlton vs Watford prediction

The two sides finished in opposite halves of the league table, albeit across different tiers. While Charlton are gearing up for their first Championship campaign in five years, Watford are getting ready for their fourth straight season in the competition.

Both teams are coming off fairly successful pre-seasons, but both are expected to struggle in the Championship, especially Charlton, who have made a slew of additions to their roster.

In terms of head-to-head, Charlton have a slender advantage, but the two teams haven't met in a decade, so a share of the spoils could ensue.

Prediction: Charlton 1-1 Watford

Charlton vs Watford betting tips

Tip-1: Draw

Tip-2: Watford to keep a clean sheet: No (They haven't kept one in five competitive outings since last season.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Six of their last seven meetings have had at least two goals.)

