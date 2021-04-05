Chateaubriant vs Montpellier prediction, preview, team news and more | Coupe de France 2020-21

Wednesday sees Montpellier travel to the Stade de la Ville en Bois to take on fourth-tier Chateaubriant in the Coupe de France round of 16.

Chateaubriant have done marvelously to get this far, but have not yet faced a Ligue 1 opponent, making them major underdogs.

They are unlikely to upset Montpellier, and this should be business as usual for Michel de Zakarian’s team.

Chateaubriant vs Montpellier Head-to-Head

In a strange scenario, Chateaubriant have not played a game outside of the Coupe de France since October 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to the postponement of all amateur football in France, Chateaubriant were second in Group A of the 2020-21 Championnat National 2. They had four wins, four draws and one loss from their nine matches.

However, they have won four matches in the Coupe de France to take them into the round of 16, setting them up for this big tie.

Meanwhile, Montpellier have seen a big uptick in their form in recent weeks.

They’re now on a run of 10 games unbeaten, and have climbed back up to eighth in Ligue 1.

Advertisement

Most recently, they defeated Bordeaux, and then drew with Angers.

Montpellier are one of Ligue 1’s most talented attacking units, with only the top four having scored more than their 49 goals.

Chateaubriant form guide: W-W-W-W (Coupe de France games only)

Montpellier form guide: D-W-D-W-D

Chateaubriant vs Montpellier Team News

Chateaubriant

As of the time of writing, there have been no injuries reported by Chateaubriant.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Montpellier

Influential attacking midfielder Teji Savanier has been ruled out for Montpellier, as has defender Ambroise Oyongo.

Injured: Teji Savanier, Ambroise Oyongo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

SCO Angers 1-1 MHSC

Un MHSC à deux visages dans ce match, malgré plusieurs occasions en seconde mi-temps le MHSC ramène un seul point d’Angers



⚽️ Mavididi (47’) pic.twitter.com/5CL7C6BghV — MHSC (@MontpellierHSC) April 4, 2021

Advertisement

Chateaubriant vs Montpellier Predicted XI

Chateaubriant predicted XI (4-4-2): Clement Milon, Diego Artu, Dollard Wandji, Hamed Coulibaly, Dan Mukuko, Thomas Delaunay, Falimery Ramanamahefa, Lorys Fayolle, Pierre Nunge, David Vernet, Alexis Poissonneau

Montpellier predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jonas Omlin, Junior Sambia, Hilton, Daniel Congre, Mihailo Ristic, Damien Le Tallec, Jordan Ferri, Gaetan Laborde, Florent Mollet, Stephy Mavididi, Sepe Elye Wahi

Chateaubriant vs Montpellier Prediction

This would be a tricky test for Chateaubriant at any point, but the fact that they haven’t been playing league games makes it even harder for them.

Montpellier aren’t the best Ligue 1 side, but they’re incredibly dangerous in attack thanks to the likes of Mavididi and Laborde.

They should be able to cut through Chateaubriant’s defense with ease.

Prediction: Chateaubriant 0-2 Montpellier