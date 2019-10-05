Chattanooga's Zguro Named League One Player of the Week

TAMPA, Fla. – Chattanooga Red Wolves SC midfielder Vangjel Zguro has been named the USL League One Player of the Week for Week 27 of the league’s inaugural 2019 season.

Zguro recorded one assist and had six key passes as the Red Wolves earned a 2-1 victory against the Richmond Kickers on Saturday night at David Stanton Field. The result kept Chattanooga in contention for the final place in the League One Playoffs as the regular season goes into its final week.

USL League One Team of the Week

GK – Juliano Chade, Orlando City B: Chade recorded a four-save shutout and made eight recoveries as Orlando earned a 1-0 victory on the road against Greenville Triumph SC on Friday night.

D – Francisco Ramos Mingo, Toronto FC II: Ramos Mingo scored the lone goal of the game, and defensively won 5 of 7 duels and made three clearances in TFC II’s victory against Tormenta FC.

D – Randy Mendoza, Orlando City B: Mendoza won 7 of 9 duels, recorded nine clearances and one interception and completed 20 of 30 passes in Orlando’s shutout victory against Greenville.

D – Christian Diaz, Forward Madison FC: Diaz won 9 of 10 duels and 4 of 5 tackles, recorded four interceptions and six recoveries and completed 33 of 41 passes in Madison’s 1-1 draw against Tucson.

M – Vangjel Zguro, Chattanooga Red Wolves SC: Zguro had one assist and six chances created, completed 16 of 22 passes and 4 of 4 dribbles and made five recoveries in Red Wolves SC’s victory against Richmond.

M – Jayden Nelson, Toronto FC II: Nelson had one assist, four chances created and completed 31 of 38 passes while also winning 10 of 17 duels in Toronto’s victory against South Georgia Tormenta FC.

M – Ualefi, Chattanooga Red Wolves SC: Ualefi converted from the penalty spot, completed 39 of 44 passes and won 6 of 9 duels to help Chattanooga earn an important victory against Richmond.

M – Jacob Shaffelburg, Toronto FC II: Shaffelburg completed 28 of 32 passes, completed 4 of 4 dribbles and made four recoveries in Toronto’s victory against South Georgia Tormenta FC.

M – Don Smart, Forward Madison FC: Smart scored Madison’s equalizer, had two key passes and completed 31 of 41 passes overall to help Madison earn a draw on the road against FC Tucson.

F – Jordan Jones, FC Tucson: Jones scored in both of Tucson’s outings for the week to move to nine goals for the regular season, while also completing 18 of 29 passes and one key pass.

F – Cameron Saul, Greenville Triumph SC: Saul scored a pair of goals, had three shots on target and won 9 of 17 regular and aerials duels in the side’s playoff-clinching victory against FC Tucson last Tuesday.