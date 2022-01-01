Chauvigny vs Marseille prediction, preview, team news and more | Coupe de France 2021-22

Chauvigny host Marseille at the Stade de Beaublanc in the Coupe de France round of 16 fixture on Sunday.

The hosts secured a place in this round with a 2-1 win over fourth-tier side C'Chartres in December. Marseille recorded a convincing 4-1 win over Cannet Rocheville to set a date with the hosts.

Chauvigny's last outing was the round of 32 fixture over two weeks ago, while Marseille took part in a Ligue 1 fixture on December 23. Dimitri Payet scored a penalty in the eighth minute of injury time to ensure a 1-1 draw against Reims.

Chauvigny vs Marseille Head-to-Head

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two sides.

Chauvigny form guide (all competitions): W-L-D-W-W

Marseille form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-L

Chauvigny vs Marseille Team News

Chauvigny

There are no known injury or suspension concerns for the home side in this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Marseille

Les Phocéens are also free from injuries at the moment. The club have also been impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak in France as two players recently tested positive and have been ruled out of the game.

Jorge Sampaoli has not revealed the identity of the two players as of now. Bamba Dieng was handed a four-game suspension against Reims. He had just come onto the pitch as a substitute and a rash challenge resulted in his severe punishment.

Olympique de Marseille 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 @OM_English These are our 🔝5️⃣ goals from 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣1️⃣ 🤩⚽️



Which moment was the most magical for you?



These are our 🔝5️⃣ goals from 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣1️⃣ 🤩⚽️Which moment was the most magical for you?https://t.co/riENWu5tfg

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Bamba Dieng

Chauvigny vs Marseille Predicted XI

Chauvigny Predicted XI (4-3-3): Julien Caillaud; Arséne Nsiete Zasamba, Fatih Murat Türk, Bemba Diaby, Mbidi Ntafumu Sala Ndomba; Canarie Unjanqui, Amine Ramdane, Naissim Ayadi; Benoit Chevrier, Hugo Kingue-Ekedy, Pierre Plat

Marseille Predicted XI (3-4-3): Pau Lopez; William Saliba, Alvaro Gonzalez, Luan Peres; Valentin Rongier, Boubacar Camara, Cengiz Under, Matteo Guendouzi; Gerson, Dimitri Payet, Arkadiusz Milik

Chauvigny vs Marseille Prediction

Marseille have the best defensive record in Ligue 1 and are expected to have a good outing against the hosts. Chauvigny are winless in their last two league outings, with the latest game ending in a 1-0 loss to Chatellerault in December.

They have 18 goals in 10 outings, while Marseille have 26 goals from 18 league games. The game is expected to be a low-scoring one and we predict the visiting side will eke out a win thanks in part to their superior squad quality.

Prediction: Chauvigny 0-1 Marseille

Edited by Peter P