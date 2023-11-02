Chaves vs Benfica Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th November 2023

Benfica visit the Estádio Municipal Eng. Manuel Branco Teixeira on Saturday to face Chaves in the Primeira Liga, looking to keep up with leaders Sporting CP.

With 22 points from nine games, Benfica are second in the league table, three points adrift of Sporting, who are still unbeaten in the top-flight campaign.

In their last game, the Eagles were held to a 1-1 draw with Casa Pia, who canceled out Joao Mario's first-half opener in the 81st minute through Gaizka Larrazabal.

However, Roger Schmidt's side bounced back with a 2-0 defeat of Arouca in the group stages of the Taca de Liga on Thursday. Angel Di Maria and Arthur Cabral scored in either half as Benfica gathered momentum ahead of their Chaves encounter.

The Flavienses are down in 14th position in the Portuguese top-flight table with seven points, and have won only twice. Those wins came in back-to-back encounters against Arouca and Gil Vicente, signaling a return to form. However, a crushing 5-0 loss to Vitoria last weekend squished all hopes of a comeback.

In the meantime, Moreno's side were knocked out in the third round of the Taca de Portugal after losing 5-3 on penalties to Canelas 2010 after the sides played out a 0-0 draw.

Chaves vs Benfica Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 24 previous clashes between the sides, with Benfica winning 20 times over Chaves and losing on three occasions.

Of Chaves' three wins against Benfica, the last one came in their most recent meeting, a 1-0 victory at home in April 2023.

Benfica have never lost to Chaves in consecutive games.

After four consecutive away wins in the fixture, Benfica have failed to win on their most recent two visits to Chaves.

Chaves have failed to score in their last two games: 0-0 vs Canelas in the Taca de Portugal and 5-0 vs Vitoria in the Liga Portugal.

Chaves vs Benfica Prediction

Chaves have endured a rocky start to the 2023-24 season as their lowly ranking on the table suggests as much. Benfica, armed with one of the best squads in the division, are heavy favorites on paper and have the momentum on their side.

A comfortable victory for the Eagles is on the cards.

Prediction: Chaves 0-2 Benfica

Chaves vs Benfica Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Benfica to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No