Chaves vs Benfica Prediction and Betting Tips | April 15th 2023

Chaves will welcome league leaders Benfica to the Estadio Municipal de Chaves in the Primeira Liga on Saturday.

The hosts are winless in their last two league games and were held to a goalless draw by Gil Vicente in their previous outing. If they can record a win in this match, it will help them regain their spot in the upper half of the league table.

Benfica saw their 10-game winning run in the league come to an end last week as they suffered a 2-1 defeat at home against reigning champions and arch-rivals Porto.

The visitors' poor form continued in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals against Inter Milan, suffering a 2-0 defeat at home.

Chaves vs Benfica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have squared off 33 times in the Primeira Liga since 1985. As expected, the visitors have dominated proceedings against their northern rivals with 26 wins. The hosts have been able to get the better of the capital club thrice while four games have ended in draws.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last 11 meetings against the hosts, winning 10 games in that period.

Benfica have kept a clean sheet in five of their last seven matches against Chaves in all competitions.

The visitors have kept clean sheets in four of their last five away games against the hosts.

The visitors have scored at least two goals in nine of their last 10 meetings against Chaves.

Chaves have suffered defeats in three of their last four home games in the Primeira Liga. Benfica, on the other hand, have won their last six away games while keeping clean sheets in these wins as well.

Chaves vs Benfica Prediction

The hosts have been the second-best side in their meetings against the visitors and have just one win to their name since 1992. They have recorded eight wins this season and just three of them have come at home.

As Águias have the best attacking and defensive record in the league this season. They also have a great record against the hosts and should face no trouble in recording a win.

Prediction: Chaves 1-2 Benfica

Chaves vs Benfica Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Benfica to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: João Mário to score or assist any time - Yes

