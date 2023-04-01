Chaves vs Braga Prediction and Betting Tips | April 2nd 2023 

Chaves and Braga will battle for three points in a Primeira Liga matchday 26 fixture on Sunday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 2-0 away victory over Estoril. Both goals came from the spot, with Steven Vitoria and Joao Teixeira scoring in either half.

Braga, meanwhile, settled for a share of the spoils in a goalless stalemate on home turf against FC Porto.

The draw left Os Arcebispos in third spot in the table, having garnered 56 points from 25 games. Chaves sit in the 12th spot with 32 points to show for their efforts in 25 games.

Chaves vs Braga Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 24th meeting between the two sides. Braga lead 16-5, while two games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in October 2022 when Chaves claimed a shock 1-0 away win.

Braga have the second-best away record in the league this term, having garnered 30 points from 13 games on the road.

Four of Chaves' last five home games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Nine of Braga's last 10 away games have produced three goals or more, including the last eight successively.

Braga have scored at least two goals in five of their last seven away games in all competitions.

Chaves vs Braga Prediction

Braga's title charge has petered out in recent weeks and they currently find themselves 12 points behind league leaders Benfica. However, Artur Jorge's side still have a lot to be proud of, they have also made it to the semifinal of the Taca de Portugal.

Chaves, for their part, have punched above their weight since their return to the top flight and are relatively comfortable in mid-table. The Flavienses were on a positive run of form before the international break and won two matches on the bounce. They will be keen to keep this form going when they return to league action.

Braga do not have continental football to worry about following their elimination from the UEFA Europa League and will channel all their focus into the domestic scene. We are backing the visitors to claim a narrow win with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Chaves 1-2 Braga

Chaves vs Braga Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Braga to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Braga to score over 1.5 goals

