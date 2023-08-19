Chaves vs Braga Prediction and Betting Tips | August 19, 2023 

Chaves and Braga square off in a Primeira Liga matchday two fixture on Saturday (August 19).

The hosts are coming off a 2-0 defeat at Rio Ave last weekend. They were reduced to 10 men in the first half following Bruno Langa's 14th-minute red card. Leonardo Ruiz broke the deadlock in the 63rd minute from the spot before Ze Manuel made sure of the result deep into injury time.

Braga, meanwhile, trounced TSC 4-1 away from home in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League qualifier. All five goals came in the first half, with Rafael Horta providing two assists. Bruma scored one goal and provided an assist to help the Archbishops advance to the playoffs with a 7-1 aggregate win.

Braga will now turn their focus back to the domestic scene. They lost their opening game 2-1 at home to Famalicao despite having led midway through the second half. The defeat left them in 14th spot while Chaves are 16th.

Chaves vs Braga Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 26th meeting between the two sides. Braga lead 18-5.

Their most recent meeting in April saw Braga claim a 2-1 away win.

Braga have won their last four games at Chaves.

The visitors' three games this season have produced at least three goals.

Braga had the best away record in attack last season, scoring 35 goals in 17 games.

Chaves vs Braga Prediction

Braga's opening-day defeat came as a shock, but Artur Jorge's side bounced back with a comprehensive continental win. They will look to replicate their European performance in the league to get their first points on the board.

Chaves, meanwhile, have struggled in two games this season and lost to a second division team in the League Cup.

Braga have been dominant in recent meetings with Chaves and are favourites to register a fifth win on the bounce. Expect the visitors to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Chaves 1-2 Braga

Chaves vs Braga Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Braga to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Braga to score over 1.5 goals