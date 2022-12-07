Chaves vs Porto Prediction and Betting Tips | December 8, 2022

Chaves will entertain Porto at the Estadio Municipal Eng. Manuel Branco Teixeira in their second group game of the Taca da Liga on Thursday (December 8).

The two teams kicked off their respective campaign with a draw. Chaves played out a 2-2 draw against Vizela, while Porto were held 2-2 by Mafra. Chaves picked up a hard-earned point against Vizela in their away game. They had a couple of players sent off and scored the equaliser right at the death via Issah Abbas.

Porto, meanwhile, conceded two goals in the first half of their home game against Mafra. However, they produced a solid comeback in the second half, thanks to goals from Pepe and Toni Martinez.

Chaves vs Porto Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 38 times across competitions. Porto have been the dominant side with 34 wins to Chavez's one, while three games have been drawn.

They have met twice in the Taca da Liga, with one game ending in a draw and Porto winning the other 4-2.

Porto won 3-0 win at home in their last meeting, in the Primeira Liga in September.

Seven of the last eight meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals, with Porto scoring at least twice in each game.

Porto are unbeaten in their last six games, with five of them producing over 2.5 goals.

Chaves have seen under 2.5 goals in four of their last seven games across competitions.

Chaves vs Porto Prediction

Chaves are unbeaten in their last five home games but have drawn four. They didn't score in the Primeira Liga earlier this season.

Porot have dominated proceedings against their eastern rivals. With a few of their players back from the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, they should win this one.

Prediction: Chaves 1-2 Porto

Chaves vs Porto Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Porto

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Porto to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 5: Mehdi Taremi to score any time - Yes

