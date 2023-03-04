Chaves and Porto will battle for three points in a Primeira Liga matchday 23 fixture on Saturday (March 4).

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 defeat at Rio Ave, with Fabio Ronaldo scoring the winner in the 54th minute. Porto, meanwhile, suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at home against Vitoria Guimares.

The Dragons took an early lead through Mehdi Taremi, but Fran Navarro levelled matters in the 26th minute. An action-packed first half served up more drama when Joao Mario received his marching orders on VAR review in the 35th minute.

The dismissal served as a springboard for Guimares to take the lead from the spot through Murilo in first half injury time. Their advantage was boosted when Porto were reduced to nine men following Matheus Uribe's 52nd-minute dismissal, and the visitors held on to register a memorable win.

The defeat left Porto in second spot, nine points behind runaway leaders Benfica. Chaves, meanwhile, sit in 13th spot with 26 points to show for their efforts after 22 games.

Chaves vs Porto Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Porto have 25 wins and one draw from their last 28 games against Chaves.

Their most recent meeting in December 2022 saw Porto claim a 2-0 away win in the Portuguese League Cup.

Porto have lost their last two games across competitions, which has come after a 21-game unbeaten run across competitions.

Seven of Porto's last eight away competitive games have seen at least one team fail to keep a clean sheet.

Chaves have managed just one win in their last 12 games across competitions.

Four of Chaves' last five home games have had goals at both ends.

Chaves vs Porto Prediction

Porto's title aspirations took a severe blow with their unexpected defeat to Guimares, but the defending champions have an opportunity to bounce back against Chaves.

The hosts have seemingly done enough to boost their survival hopes, as they have an eight-point cushion over the bottom three.

Porto are heavy favourites, and barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. The Dragons should claim a comfortable win in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Chaves 1-3 Porto

Chaves vs Porto Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Porto to win

Tip 2 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 4 - Half-time/Full-time result: Porto

