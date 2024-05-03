Chaves vs Porto Prediction and Betting Tips | May 4th 2024 

Chaves will host Porto at the Estádio Municipal Eng. Manuel Branco Teixeira on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 Primeira Liga campaign.

The home side have endured a largely disappointing campaign and are rapidly running out of time to save their top-flight status. They were beaten 3-1 by Casa Pia and perhaps deserved more from the game but were guilty of wasteful finishing particularly in the second half.

Chaves sit 17th in the table with 23 points from 31 matches and will be desperate for a win this weekend as they look to avoid the drop.

Porto have struggled for results in the league of late and look set to miss out on Champions League football for the first time since the 2019-20 campaign. They played out a 2-2 draw against rivals Sporting in their last match and had looked set to be headed toward a 2-0 victory before their opponents scored a quickfire double to snatch a point at the death.

The visitors sit third in the league standings with 63 points picked up so far and will be looking to add to that tally this Sunday.

Chaves vs Porto Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 40 meetings between Chaves and Porto. The hosts have won just one of those games while the visitors have won 36 times. There have been three draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won their last six games in this fixture and are undefeated in their last 12.

The home side are without a clean sheet in their last 12 games in this fixture.

The Dragons have the second-best defensive record in the Portuguese top flight this season with a goal concession tally of 26.

The Valentes are the second-lowest-scoring side in the Primeira Liga this season with a goal tally of 31.

Chaves vs Porto Predition

Chaves are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just one of their last nine matches. They have lost three of their last four home games and could struggle here.

Porto are undefeated in their last four games after losing three of their previous five. They have won their last two games on the road and should extend that streak this weekend.

Prediction: Chaves 1-3 Porto

Chaves vs Porto Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Porto to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in each of the hosts' last five matches)