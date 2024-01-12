Chaves vs Sporting Lisbon Prediction and Betting Tips | January 13th 2024

Chaves will welcome Sporting Lisbon to Estadio Municipal de Chaves for a Primeira Liga matchday 17 fixture on Saturday (January 13th).

The hosts are coming into the clash on the back of a 2-2 draw away to Famalicao on Saturday. They went ahead through Hector Marrero's 23rd-minute strike but Theo Fonseca and Chiquinho scored to give the home side a 2-1 lead into the break. Ruben Ribeiro drew the game level 11 minutes into the second half.

Sporting Lisbon, meanwhile, thrashed Tondela 4-0 at home in the Taca de Portugal. Pedro Goncalves and Viktor Gyokeres scored a brace each to inspire the rout.

The Portuguese giants will now turn their focus back to the league, where their last game saw them claim a 5-1 home win over Estoril.

The victory left them with a one-point advantage at the summit of the standings, having garnered 40 points from 16 games. Chaves are bottom of the table with 11 points to their name.

Chaves vs Sporting Lisbon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sporting Lisbon have 15 wins and seven draws from the last 25 head-to-head games while Chaves were victorious on three occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in February 2023 when Sporting Lisbon claimed a 3-2 away victory.

Six of the last seven head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.

Sporting Lisbon are currently on a six-game winning streak in all competitions.

Five of Chaves' last five league games have produced three goals or more.

Chaves have the worst home record in the league this term, having garnered just five points from seven games played in front of their fans.

Chaves vs Sporting Lisbon Prediction

Saturday's clash will pit first against last in the Portuguese top-flight, with both sides in need of maximum points for markedly different reasons. The hosts currently find themselves four points away from safety while Sporting have a narrow advantage at the top of the table.

Ruben Amorim's side will fancy their chances of getting maximum points to solidify their grip on top spot.

We are backing the visitors to claim a multi-goal victory with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Chaves 1-4 Sporting Lisbon

Chaves vs Sporting Lisbon Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Sporting Lisbon to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Sporting Lisbon to score in both halves