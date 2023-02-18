Chaves vs Sporting Prediction and Betting Tips | February 20th 2023

Chaves will host Sporting at the Estádio Municipal Eng. Manuel Branco Teixeira on Monday in another round of the Primeira Liga campaign.

The home side have had mixed results this season but have particularly struggled with results of late, although they remain hopeful of a top-half finish at the end of the season. They played out a goalless draw against Vizela in their last league outing and created chances to get on the scoresheet but failed to convert them.

Chaves sit ninth in the league table with 26 points from 20 games and will be hopeful of adding to that tally on Monday.

Sporting have bounced back from their sluggish start to the season and are now on the hunt for Champions League football. They were beaten 2-1 by defending champions Porto in their last league outing before playing out a 1-1 draw against Midtjylland in their UEFA Europa League playoff clash on Thursday.

The visitors sit fourth in the league table with 38 points from 20 games. They will aim to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways next week.

Chaves vs Sporting Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been eight meetings between Chaves and Sporting. The hosts have won two of those games while the visitors have won five times. There has been just one draw between the two sides.

The hosts picked up a 2-0 win in the last meeting between the two sides, ending a five-game losing streak in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their eight games in this fixture.

Chaves have kept four clean sheets in the league this season. Only Pacos de Ferreira (1) have kept fewer.

Only two of the Flavienses' six league wins this season have come on home turf.

Four of the Leões' six league defeats this season have come away from home.

Chaves vs Sporting Prediction

Chaves are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings but have won just one of their last 10 games across all competitions. They have won just one of their last five games on home turf and could struggle here.

Sporting are winless in their last two games after picking up four wins from their previous five matches. They have lost just one of their last six away games across all competitions and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Chaves 1-2 Sporting

Chaves vs Sporting Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sporting

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two sides have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last six matchups)

