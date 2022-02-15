Fact check: Best stats from this weekend's (12-13 Feb) European footballing action

Yet another weekend of enthralling football action comes to a close, throwing up plenty of stats. As top European sides looked to brush up their preparations ahead of the Champions League games, we got to witness some exciting stuff across the continent. New stats were built yet again, over the weekend.

In England, Manchester United just can't catch a break at the moment. They played their third consecutive 1-1 draw and could have easily lost against Southampton. Meanwhile, the blue half of Manchester pummeled Norwich City, whereas Liverpool scraped past Burnley to keep the title race alive.

While Chelsea were busy clinching the Club World Cup, thereby recording their name in all-time stats, Arsenal had the weekend off. Spurs dropped crucial points in the race for the top-four.

In Spain, the momentum of the title race swung in favor of Sevilla after Real drew a blank at Villareal. Meanwhile, Atletico won a wild affair at the Wanda Metropolitano, keeping their hopes for a top-four finish alive. With Barcelona dropping points, the race for the top-four is surely on.

In Germany, Bayern Munich's bizarre loss to Vfl Bochum keeps Dortmund's faintest hopes of winning the title alive. Meanwhile, RB Leipzig forced their way back into the top-four after spending more than half of the season out of it, and Bayer Leverkusen won comprehensively.

Napoli and Inter Milan shared the spoils after a fascinating encounter in Italy, opening the door for AC Milan to clinch top spot at the end of the matchday. And Milan obliged. Meanwhile, Juventus and Atlanta also shared the spoils, keeping the race for the top-four in balance.

In France, PSG continued their march towards the Ligue 1 title after Kylian Mbappe netted the winner in additional time, thereby keeping the title race firmly in their hands.

So, without further ado, here are the best stats from this weekend's footballing action:

Best stats from the weekend (league-wise)

Having scored nine goals in their first two home league games (5-1 vs. Leeds & 4-1 vs. Newcastle), United have now scored a meager 10 goals in their next 10 home games. Horrible stats indeed.

Cristiano Ronaldo has failed to score for the sixth consecutive game this calendar year. The last time that happened was in 2003 when he failed to score in 23 games!

This is the 19th time Man City have opened the scoring in a Premier League game this season. They have gone on to win all those games!

Liverpool have won their last five away games at Burnley. Only at Crystal Palace have Liverpool won more consecutive away games under Jurgen Klopp (7 games).

For the second time this season, Spurs have lost three consecutive games in the Premier League. The last time it happened was in the 2004-05 season.

Atletico Madrid have conceded 33 goals in LaLiga this season! Since Diego Simeone took over in December 2011, this is the most Atletico have conceded in a single season. And the worst part is: Atletico still have 15 matches left to play in LaLiga!

Real Madrid have drawn their last five away games against Villareal, doing so for only the second time in history (five draws against Real Sociedad in 1973-1977).

Real Madrid have avoided defeat in 11 of their last 12 games away at Villareal (D7 L4).

Sevilla are unbeaten in their last 10 LaLiga games (W6 D4). The title race is well and truly on in Spain.

Barcelona have gone 24 games unbeaten against Espanyol in LaLiga (W18 D6). This is the best derby run against any team by any other team in LaLiga's history. Stats to remember for the Blaugranas.

Perhaps the most bizarre stats came from Bochum vs. Bayern, a game Bundesliga champions went on to lose. Bayern scored 9 goals against Bochum this season but only managed to get three points out of the possible six!

Bayern last lost to Bochum in 2004, a 1-0 loss away from home. This is their second loss in the last 32 games in this tie (W23 D7).

The previous five games between Union Berlin and Borussia Dortmund had ended in the home team's victory. This was the first time since that five-game streak that an away team registered victory in this fixture.

Bayern Leverkusen are having their best season since 2013-14. They have accumulated 41 points compared to 43 in the 2013-14 season.

This season, Robert Lewandowski has scored 26 goals in 22 games in Bundesliga. This is the same number of goals he scored at this campaign stage in the last season. (and we all know what happened next)

In 440 minutes, this was the first time Inter conceded a goal away from home in Serie A this season.

Napoli have won only once in their last 10 Serie A games against Inter (D4 L5), and that was in 2019, under Carlo Ancelotti.

Atlanta's Jeremy Boga is the first outfield player to not receive a yellow card in his first 100 Serie A appearances since 1994-95.

AC Milan have accumulated 55 points so far this season. Previously, they registered 55 or more points on three occasions (1995-96, 2003-04, 2020-21), and on two of them, they went on to win the title.

Atlanta have drawn four times in their last six games. Previously, it took them 22 games to do the same.

Now, this is a bizarre stat -- there were only two shots on target in PSG vs. Rennes. This is the lowest in all the Ligue 1 games played so far this season.

PSG have now gone 15 games without a loss in Ligue 1 this season. This is currently the longest run in Europe's top five leagues. Impressive stats indeed!

Club World Cup

With Chelsea's win, European teams are 14-3 in Club World Cup finals, with the three losses being Liverpool (2005), Barcelona (2006), and Chelsea (2012).

Chelsea became the third English club after Manchester United and Liverpool to have won the Club World Cup.

Stats: Whoscored & ESPN

