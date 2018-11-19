×
Chelsea fans troll Thibaut Courtois as he conceded five goals against Switzerland

Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
Humor
1.35K   //    19 Nov 2018, 18:06 IST

Real Madrid CF v Real Valladolid CF - La Liga
Real Madrid CF v Real Valladolid CF - La Liga

It’s actually a bad time to be Thibaut Courtois, with the goalkeeper going through one of his most terrible run of forms. The former Chelsea star is currently topping the Twitter trends after conceding five goals during Belgium’s heavy loss to Switzerland in the UEFA Nations League on Sunday.

The Belgian completed a dream move to Real Madrid in the summer, to the chagrin of many Chelsea fans. However, he had to spent the opening days of his Real Madrid career on the bench, with then manager Julen Lopetegui preferring Kayla Navas as his first choice.

But just as Courtois was beginning to establish himself at Madrid, he has endured a horrific outing with the Belgium national team. The Red Devils went into Sunday’s UEFA Nations League game needing just a draw to top the group.

And things actually started on a good note when Thorgan Hazard netted twice in the opening 20 minutes against the Swiss. Everything looked it would be a routine win for Belgium until Switzerland came back strongly to end the first-half 3-2 ahead.

A hat-trick from Haris Seferovic as well as further goals from Nico Elvedi and Ricardo Rodriguez were enough to annihilate the hosts in Brussels. The result means that Switzerland finished top of Group Two in League A due to a better head-to-head record over Belgium.

But the single most trending thing in the aftermath of the game was Courtois’ performance. The goalkeeper has come under the spotlight, particularly from Chelsea fans who looked happy to see him concede that many goals.

It appears many Blues fans have not yet forgiven the goalkeeper for the manner in which he departed the Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Below are some of the best trolls after Courtois conceded a whopping five goals against Switzerland on Sunday:



UEFA Nations League 2018-19 Belgium Football Switzerland Football Thibaut Courtois
Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
I am a student of the game. I like to read good articles and a passionate football fan.
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
League A - Week 6
FT ENG CRO
2 - 1
 England vs Croatia
FT SWI BEL
5 - 2
 Switzerland vs Belgium
Tomorrow GER NET 01:15 AM Germany vs Netherlands
21 Nov POR POL 01:15 AM Portugal vs Poland
