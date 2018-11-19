Chelsea fans troll Thibaut Courtois as he conceded five goals against Switzerland

Real Madrid CF v Real Valladolid CF - La Liga

It’s actually a bad time to be Thibaut Courtois, with the goalkeeper going through one of his most terrible run of forms. The former Chelsea star is currently topping the Twitter trends after conceding five goals during Belgium’s heavy loss to Switzerland in the UEFA Nations League on Sunday.

The Belgian completed a dream move to Real Madrid in the summer, to the chagrin of many Chelsea fans. However, he had to spent the opening days of his Real Madrid career on the bench, with then manager Julen Lopetegui preferring Kayla Navas as his first choice.

But just as Courtois was beginning to establish himself at Madrid, he has endured a horrific outing with the Belgium national team. The Red Devils went into Sunday’s UEFA Nations League game needing just a draw to top the group.

And things actually started on a good note when Thorgan Hazard netted twice in the opening 20 minutes against the Swiss. Everything looked it would be a routine win for Belgium until Switzerland came back strongly to end the first-half 3-2 ahead.

A hat-trick from Haris Seferovic as well as further goals from Nico Elvedi and Ricardo Rodriguez were enough to annihilate the hosts in Brussels. The result means that Switzerland finished top of Group Two in League A due to a better head-to-head record over Belgium.

But the single most trending thing in the aftermath of the game was Courtois’ performance. The goalkeeper has come under the spotlight, particularly from Chelsea fans who looked happy to see him concede that many goals.

It appears many Blues fans have not yet forgiven the goalkeeper for the manner in which he departed the Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Below are some of the best trolls after Courtois conceded a whopping five goals against Switzerland on Sunday:

Courtois left Chelsea to achieve his GOALS... pic.twitter.com/wLFxek53ua — Mister Dare (@Heritage2696) November 18, 2018

Baba, could you believe Courtois is Belgian word for basket pic.twitter.com/HznnBGmFds — Odun Ola (@abbide) November 18, 2018

on the same night kepa keeps a clean sheet and courtois concedes 5 pic.twitter.com/n4FaHTc3tj — ‎ً (@VintageEden) November 18, 2018

Courtois - 5 goals conceded

Arizabalga - Clean sheet

De Gea - Bench pic.twitter.com/wWR58nFYjD — Adam Warlock 🎩 (@SpinnTolu) November 18, 2018

Kepa Arrizabalaga was handed the starting spot over David De Gea for Spain against Bosnia tonight. He kept a clean sheet (What’s new?).



Thibaut Courtois conceded 5 against Switzerland as Belgium missed out on reaching the UEFA Nations League Finals next summer.



Karma. pic.twitter.com/iM1bD4sI2V — Uber Chelsea FC 🏆 (@UberCheIseaFC) November 18, 2018

Great for Courtois, he left Chelsea to achieve his goals, little did he know he would be achieving them literally. — Ugly Professor 🤒 (@Triumphantell) November 18, 2018

The international break is over and Courtois is your club's first choice goalkeeper. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/qNP6iRiQqs — PAPA_MULIKA 🇳🇬🇳🇬 (@CHI_JI0_KE) November 18, 2018

Keylor Navas looking at Courtois like??? pic.twitter.com/czslZBIPbY — Paul (@ezcobar14) November 18, 2018

How Courtois sees himself



Vs



What he really is pic.twitter.com/DzKuSCP8ka — Backyardigan (@Nsikak_Ud) November 18, 2018

What Real Madrid ordered from Chelsea vs what Chelsea delivered to them. Thibaut Courtois has been terrible since he moved to spain. pic.twitter.com/qxxO7jT9mX — Jiji_Byte (@ByteJiji) November 18, 2018

Courtois 3 matches three hundred and thirty three goals😁😂



Don't mind me😊 — Mawunyo🙏 (@FiamapleE) November 18, 2018

Courtois to Switzerland players 😂 pic.twitter.com/55eDWeaIjB — Elvis Tunde ⚓ (@Tunnyking) November 18, 2018

Thibaut Courtois everyone pic.twitter.com/0pZCHhBDbl — Will Davies (@Will_MUFC_) November 18, 2018

No one talks about it but Courtois conceded 16 so far in La Liga and there’s 26 games left, he’s been in the league less than 6 months. pic.twitter.com/au6LqfREsc — FergieTime™️ (@SSIIIIUUUU) November 18, 2018

Courtois conceding 5 (five) for the second time in less than a month.. pic.twitter.com/Hb7i1rQRjR — Jack Bowers (@JBOWERS91) November 18, 2018

Kepa clean sheet as Courtois concedes 5? pic.twitter.com/sApiMcona0 — M🇮🇹 (@TacticalCFC) November 18, 2018

Here are the highlights of the Switzerland vs Belgium game and how Courtois performed if you missed it #SUIBEL #NationsLeaguepic.twitter.com/YYmmLBOifA — Uncle Next Door™ (@Raremaester) November 18, 2018