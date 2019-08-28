Chelsea FC vs Sheffield United – Predicted Lineups and Betting Tips - Premier League 2019/20

Though a match between Chelsea and Sheffield United was expected to be an outright one-sided affair in the past, things seems to have changed this year. Under a new manager in Frank Lampard, the young Chelsea side is going through a transition phase.

They got their first victory of the season last week against Norwich City, following a humiliating 4-0 thrashing by Manchester United and a 1-1 home draw against Leicester City. They also lost the 2019 UEFA Super Cup final against Liverpool.

On the other hand, Sheffield United had a good start to their campaign, earning a point at the Vitality Stadium courtesy a late Billy Sharp goal. They stunned Crystal Palace in their second match but were handed a reality check by Leicester City last week.

Let us now have a look at the predicted lineups of both the sides:

1. Chelsea FC

The most expensive goalkeeper in terms of transfer fee paid, Spaniard Kepa Arrizabalaga is the obvious choice to be Chelsea’s last line of defence. The Chelsea defence has been extremely shaky thus far and has failed to keep a single clean sheet. Hence, a Chelsea clean sheet is trading at 1.92 at Bigpesa.com, whereas Chelsea conceding a goal is trading at 1.82.

After a long time on the sidelines, Antonio Rudiger is finally expected to return to Chelsea’s starting XI. Alongside him, Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Emerson Palmieri are expected to complete the defence. With N’Golo Kante out injured, Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho are expected to play double pivot.

Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount and Ross Barkley are expected to form the ‘3’ of Lampard’s 4-2-3-1. Mount has now scored in two consecutive games and hence is the likeliest source of goals amongst the three. A goal from Mount is trading at 2.95. Checkout the odds at BigPesa.

Tammy Abraham is expected to retain his place as Chelsea’s attacking spearhead. After a torrid spell, Abraham unlocked his potential in the last match against Norwich City. The Englishman scored two sublime goals. A goal from Abraham is trading at 2.23.

2. Sheffield United

Though the Manchester United loanee Dean Henderson has been in good form this season, a clean sheet against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge is always a tough ask. Hence, a Sheffield United clean sheet is trading at 6.8, whereas Sheffield United to concede is trading at 1.08.

Jack O’Connell, Chris Basham and John Egan are expected to form the central defence of Chris Wilder’s side, with George Baldock and Enda Stevens playing as wingbacks. John Lundstram, Luke Freeman and Oliver Norwood are expected to form the midfield of Sheffield United’s 3-5-2.

John Lundstram and Oliver Norwood are the likeliest source of goal amongst these players. A goal from each is trading at 19. Callum Robinson is expected to start the game against Chelsea.

Having scored his debut goal against Leicester City, record-signing Oliver McBurnie might pair up with Robinson to form the attacking lineup of the Blades. McBurnie is one of Sheffield United’s likelier source of goals. A goal from the Scot is trading at 5.4.

Predicted lineups:

Chelsea FC - Kepa Arrizabalaga, Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen, Emerson, Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount, Ross Barkley, Tammy Abraham.

Sheffield United – Dean Henderson, Jack O’Connell, Chris Basham, John Egan, George Baldock, Enda Stevens, John Lundstram, Luke Freeman, Oliver Norwood, Callum Robinson, Oliver McBurnie.

Checkout the odds for the match at BigPesa.