Chelsea set to recall striker from loan spell, Arsenal in talks for Crystal Palace forward and more Premier League transfer news - 29 June, 2019

Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
News
663   //    29 Jun 2019, 18:28 IST

Arsenal have begun talks for Wilfred Zaha
Arsenal have begun talks for Wilfred Zaha

Last year, Premier League clubs made the decision to close their transfer window a day before the season starts and this goes in contrast with the rest of mainstream Europe where the window remains open until the last day of August.

The new rule kicked into effect at the start of last season and would once more be used in the upcoming season which kicks off on the 8th of August meaning that clubs have until Thursday 7th August to conclude their transactions in the market.

With just a little over five weeks left to conduct their business, Premier League teams are scrambling about to push deals over the line. In this piece, we shall be aggregating all the latest Premier League transfer rumors and news concerning your favorite English clubs.

Zaha talks underway as Arsenal want Ivory Coast international

Having started a new era last season following the departure of Arsene Wenger after 22 years in charge, Unai Emery settled well at Arsenal, guiding the club on a long 22-game unbeaten run which saw them firmly established in the top four race.

However their season unraveled and the club could only end up in a disappointing 5th place, picking just seven points out of a possible 21 in their last seven matches.

Moving ahead, it is imperative that the club makes new signings as they attempt to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in four years but are likely to be hampered by the reported £45m transfer kitty available.

According to Sky Sports, The Gunners have turned their attention to Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha and have begun talks over his transfer on a six-year deal and this would come as disastrous news for Crystal Palace fans having seen highly rated right-back Aaron Wan Bissaka depart for Manchester United.

The 26-year-old is currently on international duty with Ivory Coast and has earned a reputation over the years of being one of the most talented wingers in the Premier League although he has drawn consternation for his inconsistencies and theatrics.


RELATED STORY
