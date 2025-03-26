Chelsea Women vs Manchester City Women Prediction and Betting Tips | March 27th 2025

Chelsea Women and Manchester City Women will square off in the second leg of their UEFA Women's Champions League quarterfinal tie on Thursday (March 27th). The game will be played at Stamford Bridge.

The visitors hold a two-goal lead in the tie, having claimed a 2-0 home win in the first leg in Manchester last week. Vivianne Miedema scored a second-half brace to help the Mancunians claim the victory.

Both sides squared off domestically four days after their continental clash. City went ahead through Kerolin's 32nd-minute strike but Agnes Beever-Jones equalized four minutes into the second half. Erin Cuthbert stepped off the bench to score the match-winner in injury time to help the Blues claim a 2-1 comeback away win in the Women's Super League.

Barcelona or Wolfsburg await the winner of this tie in the semifinal.

Chelsea Women vs Manchester City Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 39 occasions in the past. Chelsea have 18 wins to their name, and Manchester City were victorious 13 times while eight games were drawn.

Four of City's last six games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Chelsea have won all 16 home games they have played across competitions this season.

Four of the last six head-to-head games have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Chelsea's last five games have witnessed more goals scored in the first half than the second.

City's last seven games have produced an average of 10.8 corner kicks.

Chelsea Women vs Manchester City Women Prediction

Both sides will face one another for the fourth consecutive time in just under two weeks and Chelsea have a two-goal deficit to overcome. The Blues, incidentally, won two of the three games played between the two sides, while their loss in the first leg last week is the sole defeat they have suffered across 31 competitive games this season (27 wins).

Manchester City are seeking to qualify for the Women's Champions League semifinal for the first time since 2018. The Mancunians are the underdogs in this game but their two-goal cushion gives them some wriggle room.

Both of these clubs are building something of a rivalry in English women's football and another potential clash in the Women's FA Cup final could lie in wait. We are backing the home side to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Chelsea Women 3-1 Manchester City Women

Chelsea Women vs Manchester City Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Chelsea Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 8.5 corner kicks

Tip 5 - Chelsea to score over 1.5 goals

