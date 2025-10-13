Chelsea Women vs Paris FC Women Prediction and Betting Tips | October 15th 2025

Chelsea Women and Paris FC Women will battle for three points in a UEFA Women's Champions League fixture on Wednesday (October 15th). The game will be played at Stamford Bridge.

Ad

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 home win over Tottenham in the Women's Super League over the weekend. Keira Walsh broke the deadlock just past the hour mark and her strike settled the contest.

The Blues will shift their focus to the continent, having begun their tournament with a disappointing 1-1 draw away to Twente.

Paris FC, meanwhile, let a two-goal lead slip in a 2-2 draw at home to Leuven. Daphne Carboz and Clara Mateo scored first-half goals to put them two goals up at the break. Kim Everaerts and Sara Pusztai scored after the break to draw the game level.

Ad

Trending

Chelsea Women vs Paris FC Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two sides. Chelsea were victorious in both games.

Chelsea claimed a 4-0 away win in January 2024.

Chelsea have made a seven-game unbeaten start to the season across all competitions (five draws).

Paris FC have scored at least two goals in five of their seven competitive games this season.

Four of Chelsea's last six games have been level at the break.

Four of Chelsea's last five games have produced fewer than three goals.

Ad

Chelsea Women vs Paris FC Women Prediction

Chelsea began their quest for a maiden continental crown in less-than-ideal circumstances, as they failed to claim maximum points in a game they were expected to win. Sonia Bompastor's side have the chance to make amends here and will have a raucous Stamford Bridge crowd roaring them on.

Paris FC, for their part, would also have been disappointed to have let a two-goal lead slip in their tournament opener. The French outfit were not in action over the weekend and should ostensibly be more well-rested than their hosts.

Ad

Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. We are backing the hosts to cruise to a comfortable victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Chelsea Women 3-0 Paris FC Women

Chelsea Women vs Paris FC Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Chelsea Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Chelsea to score over 1.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More