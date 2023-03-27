Cheltenham Town vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction and Betting Tips | March 29, 2023 

Cheltenham Town host Sheffield Wednesday at Whaddon Road on Wednesday (March 29) in League One.

The hosts have had their struggles this season but have found good form recently and look set to avoid the drop. Cheltenham beat Exeter City 3-1 in their last league outing. Three players got on the scoresheet, including Aidan Keena, who scored his first goal for the club. Cheltenham are 17th in the standings with 43 points.

Sheffield, meanwhile, have enjoyed a strong campaign and have their sights set on a return to the Championship despite their recent struggles. They suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to last-placed Forest Green Rovers last time out. Sheffield would have no complaints after an uncharacteristic showing in the final third. The visitors are second in the league table with 78 points from 34 games.

Cheltenham Town vs Sheffield Wednesday Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been three meetings between Cheltenham and Sheffield, who have won twice and drawn once.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in three games in the fixture.

Sheffield have picked up 34 points on the road in the league this season, the most in the English third tier.

Only seven of Cheltenham's 18 league defeats this season have come at home.

The Owls have the best defensive record in League One this season, conceding 28 times.

The Robins have scored 32 league goals this season. Only three teams have scored fewer, all of whom occupy the relegation zone.

Cheltenham Town vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction

Cheltenham are on a run of back-to-back wins and are umbeaten in their last four games. They have lost just one of their last six home games.

Sheffield, meanwhile, have lost their last two games after losing just one of 22 outings. However, they have been solid on the road this season and should come out on top.

Prediction: Cheltenham 0-1 Sheffield

Cheltenham Town vs Sheffield Wednesday Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sheffield

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last six games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just one of the Robins' last six games.)

