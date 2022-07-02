Chengdu Rongcheng vs Cangzhou Mighty Lions prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2022 

In Chinese Super League action next week, Chengdu Rongcheng will host Cangzhou Mighty Lions at the Shuangliu Sports Centre on Monday afternoon.

The hosts have begun their league campaign in poor form and are one of two teams in the division without a win this season. They played out a goalless draw against Beijing Guoan last time out, failing to create any noteworthy chances to pick up all three points.

Chengdu sit 15th in the league table with just five points from seven games. They are just two points above the drop zone and will look to widen that gap next week.

Cangzhou, meanwhile, kicked off their league season with a 2-1 win over Beijing Guoan but have fallen off the pace since then. They were beaten 4-1 by Meizhou Hakka in their last game, marking their second straight away defeat.

The away side sit a place and a point above their opponents in the league table and will look to return to winning ways .

Chengdu Rongcheng vs Cangzhou Mighty Lions Head-to-Head

Monday's game will mark just the second meeting between Chengdu and Cangzhou. Their first meeting game came last month in a league clash that ended goalless.

Chengdu Rongcheng Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-D-D-D.

Cangzhou Mighty Lions Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-L-L-D.

Chengdu Rongcheng vs Cangzhou Mighty Lions Team News

Chengdu Rongcheng

Guanghui Han is out with an injury and will not play on Monday, while Guichao Wu is a doubt after picking up a knock last time out.

Injured: Guanghui Han.

Doubtful: Guichao Wu.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Cangzhou Mighty Lions

The visitors will be without Chen Zhongliu on Monday, as the defender is injured. Kaimu Zheng, Hao Guo and Zambian international Stoppila Sunzu all came off injured against Meizhou Hakka and are doubts for this one.

Injured: Chen Zhongliu.

Doubtful: Kaimu Zheng, Hao Guo, Stoppila Sunzu.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Chengdu Rongcheng vs Cangzhou Mighty Lions Predicted XIs

Chengdu Rongcheng (3-4-2-1): Xiaofeng Geng; Tao Liu, Richard Windbichler, Ruibao Hu; Min-Woo Kim, Gan Chao, Tim Chow, Hetao Hu; Romulo, Bin Liu; Felipe Silva.

China Sports Vision 2050 @CSV2050 After the 0:0 draw with Chengdu Rongcheng, it's the comment on Marko Dabro from Xie Feng, the head coach of Beijing Guoan 'He is diligent but his ability is far from that of Guoan's foreign players in the past. Had he done well, I would not substitute him after the half-time.' After the 0:0 draw with Chengdu Rongcheng, it's the comment on Marko Dabro from Xie Feng, the head coach of Beijing Guoan 'He is diligent but his ability is far from that of Guoan's foreign players in the past. Had he done well, I would not substitute him after the half-time.' https://t.co/0OPfJkmDfr

Cangzhou Mighty Lions (5-2-3): Shao Puliang; Yang Xiaotian, Yang Liu, Yang Yun, Yang Yiming, Jiang Zhe; Sabit Abdusalam, Chuangyi Lin; Bughrahan Skandar, Liu Xinyu; Oscar Taty Maritu.

Chengdu Rongcheng vs Cangzhou Mighty Lions Prediction

Chengdu have drawn their last five games and are yet to win a game in the league this season. Similarly, Cangzhou have lost three of their last four games and are winless in their last six. Neither team is in good form, so this game could end in a draw.

Prediction: Chengdu Rongcheng 1-1 Cangzhou Mighty Lions.

Where does Haaland rank in Paul Merson's 5 best Premier League transfers so far? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far