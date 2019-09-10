Chennaiyin FC appoint Konstantinos Rostantis as Head of Medicine and Performance & Assistant Coach

Konstantinos Rostantis with Head Coach John Gregory

Chennai, September 9, 2019: Chennaiyin FC are delighted to announce the appointment of 43-year-old Konstantinos Rostantis from Cyprus as the club’s first team Head of Medicine and Performance & Assistant Coach, ahead of the 2019-20 season.

“It is a great opportunity for me to work in India, a country that is growing immensely in football. Head Coach John (Gregory) played a huge role in me coming to Chennaiyin, and I am already feeling the support of everyone at the club, including all the players and staff. I am not just here to work with the team, I am here to help them win. So I am really looking forward to the first match and for the boys to hit the ground running,” said Rostantis, who likes to go by the name Costas, from the club’s pre-season base in Ahmedabad.

“We are really happy to have Costas aboard the Chennaiyin family. His experience and expertise will be of tremendous importance as we aim to challenge for the top honours. Fitness and conditioning will be absolutely key to our fortunes, and in Costas we have someone among the very best who will be aiming to ensure the boys play at their maximum capacity on the pitch,” added CFC Head Coach John Gregory.

Costas has almost two decades of professional experience in the strength and conditioning department while also holding a UEFA A License as a football coach. Costas has served as Fitness Coach of the Cypriot national football teams at all professional levels, apart from experience with clubs in Italy, United Kingdom, Malaysia and his homeland Cyprus. Notably, Costas was also part of the strength and conditioning setup under Italian coach Roberto Mancini during his time at Inter Milan as well as Manchester City.