Chennaiyin FC bid farewell to fan favourite Mailson Alves

Mailson Alves's brace in the final gave Chennaiyin FC the ISL title in 2018

Two-time Indian Super League champions Chennaiyin FC can today confirm they have parted ways with central defender and captain from the 2018-19 season Mailson Alves, by mutual consent.

Mailson departs as a Chennaiyin legend, having played in three of the five seasons in the club's history, making a total of 56 appearances in all competitions and scoring eight goals in the process. The Brazilian started in both the 2015 and 2017-18 ISL finals which Chennaiyin went on to win against FC Goa and Bengaluru FC respectively.

He will be fondly remembered for scoring from two first-half headers in the 3-2 win in the 2017-18 final. Mailson is the only player to score twice in an ISL final and was the highest scoring defender in the league that campaign. Mailson also helped keep a joint-highest eight clean sheets in CFC’s second title-winning season.

In the following 2018-19 season, Mailson was appointed captain. Despite enduring a forgettable ISL campaign, he led CFC to the final of the 2018-19 Super Cup, where they narrowly lost 2-1 to FC Goa, with the Brazilian scoring against NorthEast United FC in the quarterfinals. Mailson was also instrumental in keeping five clean sheets in the club's debut AFC Cup, also scoring in the clash against Nepal's Manang Marshyangdi Club at home.

Mailson will be remembered for his no-nonsense and aggressive approach, proving to be a worthy asset at both ends of the pitch.

"Mailson Alves lived and breathed Chennaiyin FC, giving it his all on the pitch. He truly made Chennai his home and was a thorough fan-favourite. He was a picture of aggression and commitment and all of us were fortunate to have him at the club. His two goals in the ISL final and the celebrations that followed will forever be etched in our memories. We wish him well for the future," the Chennaiyin FC co-owners said in a joint statement.

The players, staff and management at Chennaiyin FC would like to thank Mailson for his services with the utmost gratitude and wish him the very best in all his future endeavours.