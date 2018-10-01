Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Chess Olympiad: Indian men beat Egypt; Women hold Georgia

PTI
NEWS
News
19   //    01 Oct 2018, 22:59 IST

By From Our Chess Correspondent

Batumi (Georgia), Oct 1 (PTI) World Rapid Champion Viswanathan Anand was held to a draw by Egyptian Grandmaster Amin B as India just managed to secure a 2.5-1.5 win against lowly Egypt in the 7th round of the 43rd chess olympiad on Monday.

In the women section being held alongside, Indian women played out a hard-fought draw against experienced Georgia 1 team. All the games were drawn.

For the Indian men, it was a chance to register a big victory against the lower-rated egyptian team in their quest for a position at the podium but the sailing was not so smooth as GM Vidit Santosh Gujrathi (rated 2711) lost playing white against his much lower-rated opponent International Master Fawzy A in a queen pawn game.

Swift victories by P Harikrishna against GM Adly A and ever-reliable GM K Sasikairan against Hesham A took India to a 2.5-1.5 victory.

The women section was much closely fought with all games ending in draws with none of the players achieving a breakthrough.

On the top board, India's highest-rated women player Koneru Humpy, playing white, was held to a draw by Nana Dzagnidze in a dutch stonewall, D Harika drew Javakhishvili in a sicilian defense game on the second board, Arjun awardee Tania Sachdeva drew Batsiashvili on the third board.

In the fourth board also saw fortunes being equally divided between Padmini R and Khotenashvili.

Indian results (open):

India beat Egypt 2.5-1.5 (Viswanathan Anand drew Amin B; Adly A lost to P Harikrishna ; Vidit Gujarati lost to Fawzy A; Hesham A lost to K Sasikiran)

Women: India drew Georgia 3-1 (K. Humpy Drew Nana, Dzagnidze ; Javakhishvili drew D Harika; Tania Sachdev drew Batsiashvili ; Khotenashvili drew with Padmini R)

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
10 things you did not know about Mohamed Salah
RELATED STORY
FIFA Best Award 2018: Will the Messi-Ronaldo duopoly come...
RELATED STORY
5 great goals that didn't win the Puskás Award
RELATED STORY
Five Greatest Hard Men to Play the Game (Football)
RELATED STORY
4 players Chelsea FC should hold on to
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: 5 former Premier League stars who you didn't...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Mo Salah deserves to win The Best FIFA...
RELATED STORY
Indian Super League: Top 10 goals from ISL-4
RELATED STORY
Carabao Cup 2018-19: Three reasons why Chelsea beat...
RELATED STORY
5 football records that Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to break
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us