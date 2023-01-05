Chesterfield vs West Brom Prediction and Betting Tips | January 7, 2023 

Chesterfield will welcome West Brom to the Technique Stadium in the FA Cup third round on Saturday (January 7).

The hosts booked their spot at this stage of the competition with a 2-0 victory at AFC Wimbledon in November. Armando Dobra and Jeff King scored in either half to secure a win for their side.

Chesterfield come into the game in good form, having claimed a 4-1 comeback victory at home to Scunthorpe in the National League.

Cameron Wilson put the visitors ahead in the 20th minute, but Dobra and Akwasi Asante scored in the first half for the hosts. Jeff King and Kaongo Tshimanga scored late second-half goals to confirm the win.

West Brom, meanwhile, beat Reading 1-0 at home in the Championship. Daryl Dike's second-half strike proved to be the difference between the two teams.

Chesterfield vs West Brom Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have clashed on 20 previous occasions. West Brom lead 10-4, while six games have been drawn.

This will be their first meeting since a goalless draw in the Division Two in 1948.

West Brom are on a good run of form, winning eight of their last nine league games.

Chesterfield's last four games have had goals at both ends and also produced at least three goals.

West Brom have kept a clean sheet in four of their last five games, while nine of their last ten league outings saw one side fail to score.

Chesterfield vs West Brom Prediction

West Brom have been one of the most in-form teams in the Championship and will look to replicate their league form in the Cup.

The Baggies' positive run has been propelled by a watertight defence. They're expected to come out on top against a side ranked 58 places below them in the English league hierarchy.

Chesterfield FC @ChesterfieldFC 𝗔𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱 𝟮𝟱𝟬 𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁𝘀 𝗹𝗲𝗳𝘁!



Wow - this is going to be some atmosphere against Championship side West Brom! Can we sell the final 250 tickets before Saturday? 🤔



If you haven't got your tickets, what are you waiting for?!



Buy now



#Spireites 𝗔𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱 𝟮𝟱𝟬 𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁𝘀 𝗹𝗲𝗳𝘁!Wow - this is going to be some atmosphere against Championship side West Brom! Can we sell the final 250 tickets before Saturday? 🤔If you haven't got your tickets, what are you waiting for?!Buy now 👀 𝗔𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱 𝟮𝟱𝟬 𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁𝘀 𝗹𝗲𝗳𝘁!Wow - this is going to be some atmosphere against Championship side West Brom! Can we sell the final 250 tickets before Saturday? 🤔If you haven't got your tickets, what are you waiting for?! Buy now 👇#Spireites

The visitors should claim a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Chesterfield 0-2 West Brom

Chesterfield vs West Brom Betting Tips

Tip 1 - West Brom to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Poll : 0 votes