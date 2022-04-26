Chiangrai United vs Kitchee prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Champions League 2022 

Chiangrai United and Kitchee will square off on matchday five of the AFC Champions League on Thursday. The Thai side are coming off a respectable goalless draw with Vissel Kobe on Monday.

Kitchee fell to a 2-1 defeat to the same opponents last week. Yuta Goke and Shion Inoue scored in either half to guide the Japanese outfit to a comfortable lead before Alexander Akande scored a late consolation.

The defeat means the Hong Kong side sit in second spot in Group J, having garnered three points from two games so far. Chiangrai United, meanwhile, sit in third spot and have one point to show for their efforts after three games.

Chiangrai United vs Kitchee Head-to-Head

The first leg between the two teams ended in a 1-0 victory for Kitchee, thanks to Ruslan Minzagov's first-half strike.

The win was part of their 14-game unbeaten run across competitions before their loss to Vissel Kobe on Monday brought their unbeaten run to an end. Chiangrai United, meanwhile, are on a seven-game unbeaten run across competitions.

Chiangrai United form guide (all competitions): D-L-L-D-D.

Kitchee form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-D-W.

Chiangrai United vs Kitchee Team News

Chiangrai United

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for Chiangrai United to worry about.

Injuries: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Kitchee

Dani Cancela and Clement Benhaddouche are unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Dani Cancela, Clement Benhaddouche.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Chiangrai United vs Kitchee Predicted XIs

Chiangrai United (4-4-2): Apirak Woravong (GK); Suriya Singmul, Tanasak Srisai, Brinner, Wasan Homsan; Ryuji Hirota, Phitiwat, Kohei Kato, Sivakorn Tiatrakul; Getterson, Siroch Chatthong.

Kitchee (4-5-1): Paulo Cesar (GK); Shinichi Chan, Sean Ka Keung Tse, Helio Goncalves, Beto; Raul Baena, Matthew Orr, Cleiton, Ruslan Mingazov, Tsz-Chun Law; Dejan Damjanovic.

Chiangrai United vs Kitchee Prediction

Both teams are already playing catch-up in the race to qualify from Group J, with Vissel Kobe already in pole position. Defeat on Thursday will rule the loser out of contention for the next round, so both teams will go all out for maximum points.

Kitchee have been the more consistent side over the last few months. So they could secure a comfortable victory and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Chiangrai United 0-2 Kitchee.

Edited by Bhargav