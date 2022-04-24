Chiangrai United vs Vissel Kobe prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Champions League 2022-23

The 2022 AFC Champions League returns next week and will see Chiangrai United face Vissel Kobe at the Chang Arena on Monday.

Chiangrai United have struggled for form of late and have kicked off their continental run on the wrong foot. They were beaten 1-0 by Kitchee SC in their opener last weekend before losing to Vissel Kobe in their second game on Friday.

Chiangrai United now sit bottom of the group with zero points and a negative goal difference of seven. They will aim to pick up their first win of the competition when they play next week.

Vissel Kobe have struggled for form domestically but have found better luck on the continental stage. They beat Kitchee SC 2-1 in their opener earlier this week before handing out a ruthless 6-0 thrashing to their Monday opponents.

The J League outfit now sit at the top of their group with six points. They will be looking to make it three wins from three as they set their sights on the knockout stages.

Chiangrai United vs Vissel Kobe Head-to-Head

Monday's game will mark just the second meeting between Chiangrai United and Vissel Kobe. The two sides faced off for the first time last Friday in the reverse meeting of Monday's fixture.

Chiangrai United Form Guide (All Competitions): L-L-D-D-D

Vissel Kobe Form Guide (All Competitions): W-W-L-L-L

Chiangrai United vs Vissel Kobe Team News

Chiangrai United

Chotipat Poomkeaw came off injured in the reverse meeting last week and is expected to sit out Monday's game as a result.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Chotipat Poomkeaw

Suspended: None

Vissel Kobe

The visitors have a fairly lengthy injury list that includes Sergi Samper, Noriaki Fujimoto, Daiju Sasaki and former Newcastle man Yoshinori Muto.

Veteran midfielder Andres Iniesta has been out of action for weeks and remains a doubt.

Injured: Sergi Samper, Noriaki Fujimoto, Daiju Sasaki, Yoshinori Muto

Doubtful: Andres Iniesta

Suspended: None

Chiangrai United vs Vissel Kobe Predicted XI

Chiangrai United Predicted XI (5-4-1): Apirak Woravong (GK); Suriya Singmul, Tanasak Srisai, Brinner, Shinnaphat Lee Oh, Wasan Homsan; Ryuji Hirota, Phitiwat, Gionata Verzura, Sivakorn Tiatrakul; Getterson

Vissel Kobe Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Daiya Maekawa (GK); Ryo Hatsuse, Ryuho Kikuchi, Leo Osaki, Gotoku Sakai; Hotaru Yamaguchi, Takahiro Ogihara; Koya Yuruki, Shion Inoue, Yuta Goke; Yuya Osako

Chiangrai United vs Vissel Kobe Prediction

Chiangrai United have lost both of their continental games so far and are goalless in both outings. They are on an eight-game winless run across all competitions and have won just one of their last 10.

Vissel Kobe have hit the ground running in the AFC Champions League this season, picking up two wins on the bounce. They comfortably put six past their opponents in their last meeting and should win again on Monday.

Prediction: Chiangrai United 0-2 Vissel Kobe

