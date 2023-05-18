Chicago Fire vs Atlanta United Prediction and Betting Tips | May 20, 2023 

The MLS returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Chicago Fire and Atlanta United go head-to-head at Soldier Field on Saturday (May 20).

Chicago were condemned to a third consecutive away defeat on Wednesday, as they were beaten 2-1 by Charlotte FC at the Bank of America Stadium. However, Frank Klopas’s side now return home, where they're unbeaten in ten games on the spin, winning four.

With 14 points from 12 games, Chicago are 13th in the Eastern Conference but will move into eighth place with all three points.

Atlanta, meanwhile, returned to winning ways in style, hammering Colorado Rapids 4-0 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Wednesday. Before that, the Five Stripes were on a four-match losing streak, including a 2-1 loss against Memphis 901 FC in their US Open Cup last-32 clash on April 27.

With 21 points from 13 games, Atlanta are fourth in the Eastern Conference, six points adrift of first-placed FC Cincinnati.

Chicago Fire vs Atlanta United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With seven wins from the last 13 meetings, Atlanta hold a slight upper hand in the fixture.

Chicago have picked up two fewer wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared once.

Atlanta are winless in their last four visits to Soldier Field, losing thrice since May 2018.

The Five Stripes have failed to win their last five away games in the league, picking up two points from a possible 15 since a 3-0 win at Charlotte FC in March.

Chicago are unbeaten in ten home games across competitions since a 3-2 loss against Charlotte FC in September.

Chicago Fire vs Atlanta United Prediction

While Chicago have struggled on the road, they return home, where they're unbeaten since September.Klopas’s men should take advantage of their home crowd support once again and return to winning ways.

Prediction: Chicago 2-1 Atlanta

Chicago Fire vs Atlanta United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Chicago

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in four of their last five meetings.)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in six of their last eight clashes.)

