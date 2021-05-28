Chicago Fire vs CF Montreal prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as CF Montreal take on Chicago Fire at Soldier Field on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will need to win this game.

Chicago Fire are in 13th place in the MLS league standings at the moment and have endured a difficult campaign. The home side stunned Inter Miami with a 1-0 victory last weekend and will want to pull off a similar result on Saturday.

CF Montreal are currently in seventh place in the MLS Eastern Conference table and have been inconsistent this season. The away side suffered a 2-1 defeat against FC Cincinnati last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Chicago Fire vs CF Montreal Head-to-Head

Chicago Fire have a good record against CF Montreal and have won three out of six games played between the two teams. CF Montreal have managed two victories against Chicago Fire and can trouble their opponents in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two MLS sides took place in October last year and ended in a 2-2 draw. Both teams were impressive on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Chicago Fire form guide in the MLS: W-L-L-L-L

CF Montreal form guide in the MLS: L-L-W-L-D

Chicago Fire vs CF Montreal Team News

Chicago Fire need to win this game

Chicago Fire

Ignacio Aliseda and Kenneth Kronholm are carrying injuries and have been ruled out of this game. Przemyslaw Frankowski is participating in the Euros and is unavailable for selection.

Injured: Ignacio Aliseda, Kenneth Kronholm

Doubtful: Gaston Gimenez, Carlos Teran

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Przemyslaw Frankowski

CF Montreal need to win this game

CF Montreal

Mason Toye, Ballou Tabla, and Luis Binks are injured at the moment and will be unable to play a part in this match. CF Montreal are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this fixture.

Injured: Mason Toye, Luis Binks, Ballou Tabla

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Chicago Fire vs CF Montreal Predicted XI

Chicago Fire Predicted XI (4-3-3): Bobby Shuttleworth; Jonathan Bornstein, Francisco Calvo, Wyatt Omsberg, Boris Sekulic; Alvaro Medran, Mauricio Pineda, Luka Stojanovic; Nnamdi Offor, Fabian Herbers, Robert Beric

CF Montreal Predicted XI (3-4-3): Clement Diop; Rudy Camacho, Aljaz Struna, Joel Waterman; Zachary Brault-Guillard, Lassi Lappalainen, Samuel Piette, Victor Wanyama, Djordje Mihailovic; Romell Quioto, Erik Hurtado

Chicago Fire vs CF Montreal Prediction

Chicago Fire are dangerously close to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have plenty of work to do to turn their campaign around. The likes of Robert Beric and Fabian Herbers are yet to hit their stride this season and will need to step up this weekend.

CF Montreal have punched above their weight this season and will want to overcome their issues with consistency. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are likely to share the spoils in this match.

Prediction: Chicago Fire 1-1 CF Montreal

