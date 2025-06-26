Chicago Fire vs Charlotte FC Prediction and Betting Tips | June 28, 2025

Chicago Fire host Charlotte FC at Soldier Field on Saturday in Major League Soccer. The hosts have lost their last two league games.

Ad

Chicago suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to leaders Philadelphia Union on Wednesday night, their third loss in five league games to drop out of the playoffs qualification spots in the Eastern Conference. The Fire haven't made the playoffs since 2017.

Charlotte, meanwhile, have also lost three of their last five games and are tied on points with the Fire after losing 10 of 19 games. The Crown are coming off consecutive 2-1 losses, losing to Philadelphia and Sporting Kansas City, conceding twice in stoppage time against Kansas.

Ad

Trending

Chicago Fire vs Charlotte FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the eighth meeting between the two sides, with Charlotte leading 5-2.

Chicago have scored 13 times in seven meetings with Charlotte, conceding 15 times.

Only Orlando City and Inter Miami (36) have scored more goals in the Eastern Conference than Chicago’s 35.

Charlotte have the fewest number of draws (1) in the top flight this season.

The Fire are without a clean sheet in eight games across competitions.

Ad

Chicago Fire vs Charlotte FC Prediction

Chicago are the slight favourites here but have won hone home league game all season. Charlotte, meanwhile, have struggled on the road of late, losing six of seven outings and could see defeat way from home this weekend.

Prediction: Chicago 2-1 Charlotte

Chicago Fire vs Charlotte FC Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Chicago

Ad

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of the hosts' last eight matches have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in seven of the visitors' last eight games.)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More