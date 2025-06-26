Chicago Fire vs Charlotte FC Prediction and Betting Tips | June 28, 2025

Chicago Fire host Charlotte FC at Soldier Field on Saturday in Major League Soccer. The hosts have lost their last two league games.
Chicago suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to leaders Philadelphia Union on Wednesday night, their third loss in five league games to drop out of the playoffs qualification spots in the Eastern Conference. The Fire haven't made the playoffs since 2017.
Charlotte, meanwhile, have also lost three of their last five games and are tied on points with the Fire after losing 10 of 19 games. The Crown are coming off consecutive 2-1 losses, losing to Philadelphia and Sporting Kansas City, conceding twice in stoppage time against Kansas.
Chicago Fire vs Charlotte FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Saturday's game will mark the eighth meeting between the two sides, with Charlotte leading 5-2.
- Chicago have scored 13 times in seven meetings with Charlotte, conceding 15 times.
- Only Orlando City and Inter Miami (36) have scored more goals in the Eastern Conference than Chicago’s 35.
- Charlotte have the fewest number of draws (1) in the top flight this season.
- The Fire are without a clean sheet in eight games across competitions.
Chicago Fire vs Charlotte FC Prediction
Chicago are the slight favourites here but have won hone home league game all season. Charlotte, meanwhile, have struggled on the road of late, losing six of seven outings and could see defeat way from home this weekend.
Prediction: Chicago 2-1 Charlotte
Chicago Fire vs Charlotte FC Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Chicago
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of the hosts' last eight matches have produced more than 2.5 goals.)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in seven of the visitors' last eight games.)