Chicago Fire vs Charlotte FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2024

Two sides in contrasting form square off in MLS action as Chicago Fire play host to Charlotte FC at Soldier Field on Wednesday. While Frank Klopas’ men will be looking to end their five-game winless run, the visitors set out in search of a third victory on the bounce.

Chicago Fire’s early-season struggle continued last weekend as they fell to a 3-1 defeat against St. Louis City at Citypark.

Klopas’ side have now gone five consecutive games without a win, picking up just two points from a possible 15, and have won only two of their opening 12 matches.

Chicago Fire are bottom but one in the Eastern Conference table, three points above last-placed New England Revolution.

Elsewhere, a resurgent Charlotte side secured a 1-0 victory over Nashville last time out thanks to a second-half strike from Ghanian forward Patrick Agyemang.

This followed a more comfortable 2-0 victory over Portland Timbers on May 5 which saw their run of two back-to-back defeats come to an end.

With 17 points from 13 matches, Charlotte are currently sixth in the Eastern Conference but could move level with third-placed New York Red Bulls with all three points on Wednesday.

Chicago Fire vs Charlotte FC Head-To-Head

This will be the fifth-ever meeting between Chicago Fire and Charlotte FC, with Dean Smith’s men claiming three wins in their previous four encounters.

Chicago Fire’s only victory against Charlotte came in their first meeting in August 2022, when they secured a 3-2 victory at Bank of America Stadium.

Chicago Fire Form Guide: L-L-D-L-D

Charlotte FC Form Guide: W-W-L-L-W

Chicago Fire vs Charlotte FC Team News

Chicago Fire

The hosts will be without Gastón Giménez, Tobias Salquist, Maren Haile-Selassie and Chase Gasper, who are currently recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Gastón Giménez, Tobias Salquist, Maren Haile-Selassie, Chase Gasper

Suspended: None

Charlotte FC

Bill Tuiloma, Liel Abada, Brandon Cambridge and Ben Bender have been ruled out as they continue their spells on the sidelines.

Injured: Bill Tuiloma, Liel Abada, Brandon Cambridge, Ben Bender

Suspended: None

Chicago Fire vs Charlotte FC Predicted XI

Chicago Fire Predicted XI (4-4-2): Chris Brady; Allan Arigoni, Mauricio Pineda, Rafael Czichos, Andrew Gutman; Brian Gutierrez, Fabian Herbers, Kellyn Acosta, Chris Mueller; Hugo Cuypers, Georgios Koutsias

Charlotte FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kristijan Kahlina; Nathan Byrne, Adilson Malanda, Andrew Privett, Jere Uronen; Nikola Petkovic, Ashley Westwood, Djibril Diani; Brecht Dejaegere, Patrick Agyemang, Iúri Tavares

Chicago Fire vs Charlotte FC Prediction

While Charlotte have enjoyed a solid start to the season, their form on the road is nothing to write home about.

They have picked up just one point from their five away games so far and we see both sides cancelling out each other’s efforts on Wednesday.

Prediction: Chicago Fire 1-1 Charlotte FC