Chicago Fire vs Cincinnati Prediction and Betting Tips | April 19th 2025 

Chicago Fire and FC Cincinnati will trade tackles in MLS Eastern Conference action on Saturday (April 19th). The game will be played at Soldier Field.
The home side are coming into the game on the back of a goalless draw at home to Inter Miami last weekend.
Cincinnati, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 1-0 away win over DC United. Gerardo Valenzuela's 28th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.
The victory saw the Orange and Blue climb to third spot in the Eastern Conference standings, having garnered 16 points from eight games. Chicago Fire are eighth with 12 points to their name.
Chicago Fire vs Cincinnati Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- FC Cincinnati have six wins from 13 head-to-head games. Chicago Fire were victorious four times while three games ended in a share of the spoils.
- Their most recent clash came in July 2024 when Chicago Fire claimed a 1-0 away win.
- The last nine head-to-head games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.
- Seven of Chicago Fire's eight league games this season have witnessed goals at both ends.
- Four of the last five head-to-head games have been level at the break.
- Four of Cincinnati's last six league games have produced less than three goals and also saw one side keep a clean sheet.
Chicago Fire vs Cincinnati Prediction
Chicago Fire are currently on a three-game winless run (two draws), which is in contrast to the three-game winning run that preceded this current run. They have drawn each of their last three games played in front of their fans but would have been boosted by keeping their first clean sheet of the season against Lionel Messi and co.
Cincinnati are the more in-form side and have won each of their last two away games. They are two points off Conference leaders Columbus Crew and a win here could take them to the summit. They will be full of confidence of getting a positive result here, having not lost on any of their last five visits to this ground, winning four games.
We are backing the visitors to keep this unbeaten run going with a narrow victory and goals at both ends.
Prediction: Chicago Fire 1-2 Cininnati
Chicago Fire vs Cincinnati Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Cincinnati to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half