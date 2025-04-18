Chicago Fire vs Cincinnati Prediction and Betting Tips | April 19th 2025 

Chicago Fire and FC Cincinnati will trade tackles in MLS Eastern Conference action on Saturday (April 19th). The game will be played at Soldier Field.

Ad

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a goalless draw at home to Inter Miami last weekend.

Cincinnati, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 1-0 away win over DC United. Gerardo Valenzuela's 28th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The victory saw the Orange and Blue climb to third spot in the Eastern Conference standings, having garnered 16 points from eight games. Chicago Fire are eighth with 12 points to their name.

Ad

Trending

Chicago Fire vs Cincinnati Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

FC Cincinnati have six wins from 13 head-to-head games. Chicago Fire were victorious four times while three games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in July 2024 when Chicago Fire claimed a 1-0 away win.

The last nine head-to-head games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Seven of Chicago Fire's eight league games this season have witnessed goals at both ends.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have been level at the break.

Four of Cincinnati's last six league games have produced less than three goals and also saw one side keep a clean sheet.

Ad

Chicago Fire vs Cincinnati Prediction

Chicago Fire are currently on a three-game winless run (two draws), which is in contrast to the three-game winning run that preceded this current run. They have drawn each of their last three games played in front of their fans but would have been boosted by keeping their first clean sheet of the season against Lionel Messi and co.

Cincinnati are the more in-form side and have won each of their last two away games. They are two points off Conference leaders Columbus Crew and a win here could take them to the summit. They will be full of confidence of getting a positive result here, having not lost on any of their last five visits to this ground, winning four games.

Ad

We are backing the visitors to keep this unbeaten run going with a narrow victory and goals at both ends.

Prediction: Chicago Fire 1-2 Cininnati

Chicago Fire vs Cincinnati Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Cincinnati to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More