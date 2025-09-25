Chicago Fire vs Columbus Crew Prediction and Betting Tips | September 27th 2025

Chicago Fire will host Columbus Crew at Soldier Field on Saturday in another round of the 2025 Major League Soccer campaign. The home side are enjoying a positive run of form in the league at the moment and are pushing for a first postseason appearance since 2017 as they sit ninth in the Eastern Conference with 45 points from 30 matches.

They picked up a dominant 3-0 victory away at Minnesota United last time out, with three different players getting on the scoresheet, including Dje Tah D'Avilla, who netted his maiden goal for the club.

Columbus Crew, meanwhile, have endured a grossly underwhelming campaign and are currently headed for the play-in with three games left to play in the regular season. They played out a 1-1 draw with Toronto last time out, heading into the break a goal up thanks to a Wessam Abou Ali strike before their opponents levelled things up in the second half.

The visitors sit a place and five points above their weekend opponents in the East, although they have played a game more. They will be looking to return to winning ways on Saturday to perhaps re-enter the playoff spots.

Chicago Fire vs Columbus Crew Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 85 meetings between the two clubs. Chicago have won 30 of those games while Columbus have won one fewer with their other 26 contests ending in draws.

The visitors have won their last five games in this fixture and are undefeated in their last eight.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

The Fire have scored 57 goals in Major League Soccer this season. Only Orlando City (58) and Inter Miami (64) have scored more.

Chicago Fire vs Columbus Crew Prediction

Chicago have won two of their last three games and have lost just two of their last nine. They, however, suffered defeat in their last home game and will need to avoid complacency this weekend to avoid a repeat of the same.

The Crew are winless in their last two games and have won just one of their last seven league outings. They have won just two of their last 11 away league outings and could lose this one.

Prediction: Chicago Fire 2-1 Columbus Crew

Chicago Fire vs Columbus Crew Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Chicago Fire to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last five matchups)

