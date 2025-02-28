Chicago Fire vs D.C. United Prediction and Betting Tips | March 1st 2025

The MLS returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Chicago Fire and D.C. United lock horns at Soldier Field on Saturday. Gregg Berhalter’s men will head into the weekend looking to get one over the visitors, having failed to win their last four meetings since June 2022.

Chicago Fire were denied a dream start to the 2025 MLS campaign as they suffered a 4-2 defeat against Columbus Crew at the Lower.com Field last Sunday.

Before that, Berhalter’s side picked up consecutive victories over San Jose Earthquakes and LA Galaxy in their final two pre-season matches, scoring a combined six goals and conceding once across both games.

With last weekend’s result, Chicago Fire have failed to win their last six MLS matches, claiming one point from a possible 18 since beating New York Red Bulls 2-1 back in September.

Elsewhere, DC United blew their lead twice in last Sunday’s season opener against Toronto FC as they were held to a 2-2 draw by the Reds at Audi Field. This followed a promising run of results in pre-season, where Troy Lesesne’s men picked up two wins and two draws from their five warm-up games.

DC United will be backing themselves to secure their first win of the campaign this weekend as they take on a Chicago Fire side who have failed to win their last four meetings, losing twice and claiming two draws since a 1-0 victory in June 2022.

Chicago Fire vs D.C. United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 25 wins from the last 72 meetings between the sides, Chicago Fire boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

D.C. United have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 23 occasions.

Chicago Fire have failed to win all but one of their last six MLS home games, losing three and claiming two draws since mid-July.

D.C. United have won five of their last six away games in the league, with a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Philadelphia Union on September 22 being the exception.

Chicago Fire vs D.C. United Prediction

Having both failed to secure an opening-day victory last time out, Chicago Fire and D.C. United will head into Saturday's clash looking to get one over the other and get off the mark in the league.

However, Lesesne’s men have been tough to crack on the road and we predict they will hold out for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Chicago Fire 1-1 D.C. United

Chicago Fire vs D.C. United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in D.C. United’s last six games)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in seven of the visitors’ last eight outings)

