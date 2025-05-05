Chicago Fire vs Detroit City Prediction and Betting Tips | May 7th 2025

Chicago Fire will host Indy Eleven at Soldier Field on Wednesday in the round of 32 of the 2024-25 US Open Cup. The home side have endured a difficult run of results in Major League Soccer in recent games and will hope to get their campaign back on track via the domestic cup.

They played out a goalless draw against Orlando City in their last match and were the better side in the contest before a red card to goalkeeper Chris Brady in the first half all but scuppered their chances of a win in front of their home fans.

Detroit City, meanwhile, have enjoyed a bright start to their season but they have a difficult cup tie ahead of them this week. They picked up a 3-1 victory over Westchester in the previous round of the Open Cup, featuring late strikes from Morey Doner, Jeciel Cedeno and Darren Smith.

They were drawn against Houston Dynamo at this stage of the competition last season, playing out a 3-3 draw after extra time before going on to win the tie on penalties. They will now be looking to test their mettle against another top-flight team.

Chicago Fire vs Detroit City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between Chicago and Detroit.

The Fire are the most successful top-flight side in the US Open Cup, winning the domestic cup four times (1998, 2000, 2003 and 2006) and finishing runners-up on another two occasions (2004 and 2011).

Detroit, meanwhile, enjoyed their best-ever run in the domestic cup last season, making it to the last-16 before losing out to Indy Eleven.

Chicago have conceded 22 goals in Major League Soccer this season. Only DC United (23) have shipped more.

Chicago Fire vs Detroit City Prediction

The Fire are without a win in their last six outings, with three of those games ending in defeat. They are without a win on home turf all season and will be desperate to snap that streak this week.

Le Rouge, meanwhile, have won four of their last five matches and are undefeated in their last six. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams could, however, see the visitors lose this one.

Prediction: Chicago Fire 2-1 Detroit City

Chicago Fire vs Detroit City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Chicago Fire to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of Detroit's last seven away matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in eight of the hosts' last 10 matches)

