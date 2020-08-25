Chicago Fire vs FC Cincinnati prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Chicago Fire are set to host FC Cincinnati at the Soldier Field for their upcoming MLS fixture.

Chicago Fire come into this game on the back of a 3-0 loss to Columbus Crew. Goals from Derrick Etienne, Darlington Nagbe and Gyasi Zardes secured the win for Caleb Porter's men, who currently occupy the top position in the league table.

FC Cincinnati, on the other hand, drew 0-0 with DC United on Saturday. Jaap Stam's side sit 16th in the league table, three points ahead of 24th-placed Chicago Fire.

Chicago Fire vs FC Cincinnati Head-to-Head

In three head-to-head fixtures between the two sides, FC Cincinnati have won two games and drawn one.

The most recent encounter between the two sides ended in a 0-0 draw, with both teams only able to muster a combined four shots on target.

Chicago Fire form guide: D-W-L-L-L

FC Cincinnati form guide: L-W-W-L-D

Chicago Fire vs FC Cincinnati Team News

Chicago Fire have a few injury problems. Goalkeeper Kenneth Kronholm and midfielders Luka Stojanovic and Jeremiah Gutjahr will not be available for this fixture while defender Johan Kappelhof remains a doubt.

Injured: Kenneth Kronholm, Luka Stojanovic, Jeremiah Gutjahr

Doubtful: Johan Kappelhof

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, FC Cincinnati boss Jaap Stam will be unable to call upon the services of Dutch centre-back Maikel van der Werff, who is out with an injury, while doubts remain over the availability of forward Jimmy McLaughlin.

Injured: Maikel van der Werff

Doubtful: Jimmy McLaughlin

Suspended: None

Chicago Fire vs FC Cincinnati Predicted XI

Chicago Fire Predicted XI (3-5-2): Bobby Shuttleworth, Boris Sekulic, Mauricio Pineda, Francisco Calvo, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Gaston Gimenez, Alvaro Medran, Djordje Mihailovic, Miguel Navarro, Ignacio Aliseda, Robert Beric

FC Cincinnati Predicted XI (4-3-3): Przemyslaw Tyton, Mathieu Deplagne, Kendall Waston, Tom Pettersson, Andrew Gutman, Siem de Jong, Caleb Stanko, Frankie Amaya, Joe Gyau, Yuya Kubo, Jurgen Locadia

Chicago Fire vs FC Cincinnati Prediction

Chicago Fire are not in the best form heading into this game, and manager Raphael Wicky has quite a job in hand. Much will depend on the likes of Robert Beric to provide the goals.

FC Cincinnati, on the other hand, have striker Jurgen Locadia, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion, who has been in good form since joining the club. Japan international Yuya Kubo has also been a goalscoring threat since joining from Gent.

Prediction: Chicago Fire 0:1 FC Cincinnati

